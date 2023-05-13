Austin Peay State University Baseball scorched by Lipscomb, 11-1

Clarksville, TN – Right fielder John Bay homered for the second consecutive game but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team fell to Lipscomb, 16-3 in seven innings, Saturday afternoon in ASUN Conference action on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay State University (23-28, 13-13 ASUN) again broke through against the Lipscomb bullpen. Third baseman Ambren Voitik’s one-out single broke a stretch of 11 consecutive batters retired by Bisons’ pitchers. After a fielder’s choice, Bay belted a pitch off the scoreboard to cut the APSU Govs’ deficit in half, 4-2.

Lipscomb (30-21, 20-6 ASUN) broke the game open in the seventh inning, scoring 11 runs and sending 15 batters to the plate. Seven Bisons were credited with an RBI in the frame, including catcher Austin Kelly who capped the frame with a grand slam, giving Lipscomb a 16-2 lead.

Governors starter Lyle Miller-Green (1-6) went five innings and held Lipscomb to three runs on three hits and four walks. He was followed by give Austin Peay State University relievers, including the pitching debut of Michael Robinson.

Lipscomb’s Brandon Tucker (6-0) also went five innings but did not allow a run and finished his outing by retiring 10 consecutive batters.

Bay went 1-for-3 with two RBI to lead the APSU Govs’ offense. Miller-Green was 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the seventh inning.

Kelley led Lipscomb with a 2-for-4, five-RBI outing. Third baseman Trace Willhoite hit two home runs for the second straight game, going 2-for-4 with four RBI.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team and Lipscomb conclude the three-game series with a noon Sunday game on Maynard Field at Hand Park.