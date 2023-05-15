Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for May 15th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 15th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Milo is an adult male red Husky with piercing blue eyes! He is fully vetted and will be neutered before going to his forever family. Please do some research on Huskies if you are not familiar with the breed. Huskies are usually very playful, HIGHLY intelligent and very friendly.

They do require regular brushing and grooming and they do shed. Huskies do like routines and need plenty of exercise and mental stimulation because they have been known to take an unsanctioned field trip every so often by jumping a fence, so a very high secure fence would be recommended and an active family to constantly keep Milo engaged and busy would be ideal!!



Come for a meet and greet with this handsome guy and fall in love with your new best friend! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Nato is a female Domestic Shorthair. She is litter trained, fully vetted, and will be spayed before heading to her new home. Come check her out! Nato will make someone a wonderful family addition.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Katy Kat is a young female domestic shorthaired cat. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Katy Kat is good with children and cats but prefers a home without dogs.

Katy Kat can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Nix is a one-year-old sleek black beauty. She is fully vaccinated, litter trained, neg.on FELV/FIV, spayed, and on flea and tick prevention. Nix is an indoor cat but does like to venture outdoors occasionally. She does well with other cats and well-mannered dogs.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bruce is still looking for his forever family. Bruce is a Lab mix and is approximately 7-8 years old, very sweet and low-key. Bruce is fully vetted, house trained, neutered, and on HW prevention. Bruce was raised by a single male owner who could no longer care for him due to health reasons so Bruce does tend to be more male-oriented.

He bonds very quickly to his “person” and becomes your velcro boy. He does need to be the ONLY pet in the home and NO CHILDREN please. This boy still enjoys long leisurely walks and spending time with his person. He needs a quiet, calm home so someone who is retired or even works from home would be ideal.



If you think Bruce will be a great addition please come for a meet and greet through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Larry is just the sweetest Pit Bull terrier mix and this lovebug is still looking for his forever home. He is friendly, affectionate, smart, playful, funny, and loves to give kisses! Larry is house/crate trained, fully vetted, and neutered. He does well with children but prefers to be the only pet in the home. He loves toys, ropes, and chewy bones. A big yard and a loving family would just make this guy so happy.

Please come check this big loveable guy out!! Larry can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Jada is a 5-month-old female Mountain Cur mix. She is friendly, affectionate, and playful. Jada is fully vetted, microchipped, crate trained, and is doing very well with house training. She does have an upcoming appointment to be spayed. Jada enjoys playing with other dogs and is fine around children. Come for a meet and greet.

For more details and information you can find Jada through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Cinnamon is a 3-year-old male Chihuahua mix. He is full of energy and love. He is fully vetted, vaccinations current, and neutered. Cinnamon is house-trained and just loves his people. This sweet boy is looking for his forever family.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Jacia is just a cute little firecracker of a girl! She just loves playing and is fully vetted, spayed, and litter trained. Jacia is great with other cats and also well-mannered, cat-savvy dogs. This little gal can entertain herself for hours! She is super social and when she’s done playing she loves curling up in a plush blanket.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Chance is a young male Shepherd/Black Labrador Retriever mix. This sweetheart is friendly, affectionate, playful, and smart. He is fully vetted, house trained and does well with children, and absolutely loves having another dog to play with and as a buddy.

Chance is a bit submissive and very gentle. He plays so well with his foster Lab sister and is such a gentle soul. He loves to lean into you for lots of love and attention. He is a pleaser, easy to train, and looks to you for direction. If you think Chance will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend, please contact the rescue.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Tyson is a handsome 2-year-old male Boxer looking for his “fur-ever” home. He is neutered, fully vetted, HW negative, dewormed, and on HW and flea and tick prevention. Tyson is house and crate trained and he is just the sweetest boy. His adoption fee comes with a free training evaluation at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/tyson or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org