Marsha Blackburn Report: Securing Our Border To Maintain Our Nation

Washington, D.C. – Every town is a border town, and every state is a border state. Hours before Title 42 ended, 40,000 migrants were camped feet away from the Texas state line, and another 80,000 migrants were gathered in Guatemala with plans to head for the southern border.

The record number of illegal border crossings means more immigrant women are being raped, assaulted, and trafficked on their journey to the United States. Cartels have capitalized on the Joe Biden administration’s refusal to enforce the law and are now charging between $8,000 and $20,000 to smuggle migrants into our country.

This is a humanitarian catastrophe that’s growing worse by the minute. The administration’s deliberate decision to allow Title 42 to expire – and release thousands of illegal immigrants into the United States with no way of tracking them – will have dangerous consequences for our nation’s stability.

Weekly Rundown

I regularly hear from Tennesseans struggling to contact a federal agency due to the backlog created by employees not being in the workplace. One federal employee even posted a picture “working” from his bubble bath. This week, I introduced the SHOW UP Act which would require all executive agencies to return to the remote work policies practiced prior to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

In his first week in office, President Joe Biden began rolling back the successful Remain in Mexico program, inviting millions of illegal immigrants to flood our southern border. As the Biden administration allows Title 42 to lapse, there must be an effective plan to avoid exacerbating their border crisis. For that reason, I led a group of my colleagues in introducing the Make the Migrant Protection Protocols Mandatory Act, which would require illegal immigrants seeking asylum at the southern border or without proper documentation to return to Mexico to await their immigration proceedings.

I am busy continuing my 95-county tour. This week, I witnessed the devastation caused by the tornado in McNairy County, celebrated our veterans in Hamilton County, visited local businesses in Bledsoe County, met with local leaders in Madison and Hardeman Counties, and answered questions from students in Carroll County.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI