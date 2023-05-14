70.2 F
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Firearm Discharged in Walmart Parking Lot

There is NO Threat to the Public

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to Walmart, 3050 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at approximately 7:53pm regarding a 911 call about shots being fired in the parking lot.

When CPD officers arrived, they made contact with a male who had a grazing gunshot wound to his hand. The preliminary investigation shows that the victim tried to stop two females who were in a physical altercation with one another.

Another individual grabbed the male and a struggle ensued which resulted in the victim’s firearm being discharged and the victim getting a grazing wound.


There is no threat to the public.

CPD officers that are on the scene have the firearm in their control and are attempting to determine exactly what transpired, they are interviewing all parties involved.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

