Roxy Regional Theatre performs Country hits musical “County Fair”, June 1st-24th

Clarksville, TN – Country music hits are coming to the corner of Franklin and First in historic downtown Clarksville with the opening of the new musical comedy County Fair at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thursday, June 1st, at 7:00pm.

Chock full of favorite country hits like “Chicken Fried,” “Hey Good Lookin’,” “The House That Built Me,” “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” and so many others, this new musical comedy (inspired by Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing) stars Nikki Ahlf and Jennifer Workman as sisters Claudia and DJ Stratford, who return home after the death of their father to deal with their inheritance: a massive and beloved county fair in rural Georgia.

Thinking that this could be the cash windfall that they desperately seek, the sisters plan to sell off the fair land to the highest bidder, then high-tail it back to civilization. But when Claudia starts to fall in love with the fair, the townsfolk and an over-apologetic board member, her heart leads her away from her sister and down a path she’s unprepared for. Needing the money to pay off a large, secret gambling debt, DJ must do whatever it takes to sell the fair – even if that means sabotaging her sister’s new romantic relationship.

Betrayals, imposters and mistaken identity lead to sister battling sister in a winner-take-all Messina County Dixie Derby competition to save the fair in this comedy about sisters, community and being proud of where you come from.

County Fair is guest directed and choreographed by Jeri Dickey, senior lecturer in the Department of Theatre and Dance at Auburn University. Dickey’s choreography has appeared in countless productions and national commercials, and she also wrote, directed and choreographed All That Fosse, winning best director from the Kennedy Center.

With music direction by Debbie Wilson, County Fair also features Ansley Arthur, Ashley Birnbaum, Holly Constant, Lydia Crawley, Jonny Dickey, Andrew Ennis, David Graham, Faith Konty, Ellen Schumann, Alex Vanburen, Andrew Vance, and Kenneth L. Waters, Jr. Providing musical accompaniment are Debbie Wilson on piano, Darrin Hoffman and Thad Wallus on guitar, Joe Jerles on bass, and Bernard Lott on drums/percussion.

Written by Taylor Ferrera and Matt Webster, with musical arrangements and orchestrations by David Austin and David Abbinanti, County Fair is presented through special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, New York, NY, www.broadwaylicensing.com.

County Fair is produced in part by the Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council, with additional funding support provided by Hugh & Joy Hatcher, Nancy & Garnett Ladd, Kris & Tim Lee, Mildred & Mable’s, Philip Anderson & Mary Ann Harris and Stacey Streetman.

Performances run June 1st through June 24th on Thursdays at 7:00pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on Saturday, June 10th, 17th and 24th. There is no 8:00pm performance on June 24th. In keeping with the theatre’s pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Thursday, June 1st, for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain).

Military can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday and Saturday 8:00pm performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances. Austin Peay State University students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

Health and Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.