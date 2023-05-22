Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for May 22th-25th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The weather forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery County this week is sunny skies with only a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon.

Today, it will be mostly cloudy with a high hitting 80 degrees. There is a 20 percent chance for rain and thunderstorms late this afternoon at 4:00pm. The wind is out of the East Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

The low tonight will be about 59 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. The wind degrees to 5 mph out of the Northeast before calming down after midnight.

A 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms exists Tuesday after 1:00pm. It will be mostly sunny with a calm breeze. The high will be near 82 degrees.

It will be a bright sunny day on Wednesday. The high is expected to be near 83 degrees. In the morning, there will b a light, variable, wind of 5 to 10 mph out of the North Northeast.

A low of around 58 degrees is in the Clarksville weather forecast for Wednesday night. The wind will continue from the North Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Come Thursday, it will be mostly clear with a high of 79 degrees. The wind will be 10 mph out of the North Northeast.

There will be mostly clear skies on Thursday night. The low will be near 51 degrees. There will be a 10 mph wind out of the North Northeast.