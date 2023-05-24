82.2 F
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes Section of Main Street due to sinkhole

Traffic Detour; Fourth Street and University Avenue

Road Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed a section of Main Street between Fourth Street and University Avenue due to the development of a sinkhole.

Traffic will be detoured to Fourth Street and University Avenue while work is underway to repair the sinkhole and the road.

It is undetermined when the road will reopen to traffic; however, progress updates will be announced when they are available.


About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

