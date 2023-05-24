APSU Soccer adds Hannah Zahn, Mackenzie James to complete 2023 roster

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head soccer coach Kim McGowan has finalized her 2023 roster with the signing of UT Martin transfer Hannah Zahn and Western Michigan transfer Mackenzie James.

Zahn and James are McGowan’s 10th and 11th additions ahead of the 2023 roster which is set to make their APSU debut in August.

Hannah Zahn | Midfielder | UT Martin | Maple Grove High School

Zahn appeared in 34 matches during her two seasons in Martin, Tennessee, making 23 starts and tallying over 1,900 minutes in the midfield.

The Maple Grove, Minnesota native started in 12 of 16 matches for the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Regular-Season Champion Skyhawks and fired six shots in her freshman campaign.

Zahn appeared in all 18 matches for the Skyhawks as a sophomore, earning 11 starts. She scored her first-career goal in the 85th minute against Alabama A&M (9/18/22), leading the Skyhawks to their second win of the season.

Zahn helped lead Maple Grove High School to four-straight sectional championships during her prep career and the school’s first AA State Championship title during her junior season in 2019.

After being tabbed to the Minnesota State High School League All-Tournament Team in 2019, Zahn earned all-area, all-metro and all MSHL All-State honors during her senior season under head coach Ben Levahn.

Zahn played for the clubs MN Eclipse and GU16 Premier Stosic where she won the National Premier 2 Championship and a Presidents Cup in 2019. She also was a member of the Minnesota Olympic Development team from 2015-17.

McGowan on Zahn… “We played against Hannah last fall on her former team, and she was the one to watch in the midfield. From winning the ball out of the air, hitting hard tackles and performing penetrating passes, she caused us problems. We are happy to have her on our side now! I know she will bring that same kind of problems to our ASUN opponents this season.”

Mackenzie James | Defender | Western Michigan | O’Fallon Township High School

James played in 13 matches during her freshman season at Western Michigan, logging 729 minutes on the Bronco’s defensive line in 2022.

She played all 90 minutes in three of four starts, with the first coming in her first-career start against Eastern Michigan, on October 16th, in which she also tallied her first shot and shot on goal.

Before arriving in Kalamazoo, Michigan, James was a standout at O’Fallon Township High School under head coach Justin Judiscak, earning Second Team All-Southwestern Conference honors during her junior and senior seasons.

James also helped lead OTHS to its first Illinois High School Association 3A State Championship during her junior season.

The O’Fallon, Illinois native also was a standout in the classroom, earning the St. Louis Post Dispatch Scholar-Athlete of the Year and All-Sectional Academic honors during her senior season.

James played for the club St. Louis Scott Gallagher WPSL and head coach Maddi Moon.

McGowan on James… “Mackenzie comes to us from Western Michigan, where she got experience in a back line that competed against multiple Power 5 opponents. She also gained experience playing in the MAC Tournament last season. By having the ability to build out of the back and a competitive attitude, I see her fitting in with our defending unit who look to improve on their six shutouts from last season.”

