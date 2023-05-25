Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces Outdoor Pool Season to begin May 27th

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is thrilled to announce the opening of its highly anticipated swimming pools for the summer season. Starting Saturday, May 27th, 2023 residents and visitors alike can dive into the refreshing waters of Swan Lake Swimming Pool and Beachaven Swimming Pool, in addition to the already open New Providence Swimming Pool.

Whether you’re looking to cool off on a scorching summer day or simply enjoy a relaxing swim, these pools offer the perfect getaway.

Operating hours for all three pools will be Monday through Saturday from 10:00am to 6:00pm and Sunday from 1:00pm to 6:00pm.

For early birds looking to squeeze in some laps, New Providence Pool will also offer dedicated lap swim sessions Monday through Friday, from 6:30am to 7:30am and 7:30am to 8:30am.

Admission prices to the pools are $5.00 per person before 3:00pm and $3.00 per person after 3:00pm.

Splash Pads

In addition to the pool openings, residents are invited to take advantage of the City of Clarksville Splash Pads, which are already open for the season. These exciting water play areas are perfect for children and families to enjoy.

The splash pads, located at Dixon Park, Edith Pettus Park, Heritage Park, and Lettie Kendall Park, are open daily from 10:00am to 7:00pm.

Memberships

For those interested in making the most of their summer pool experiences, the City of Clarksville is offering pool memberships.

Memberships can be obtained by visiting ClarksvilleParksRec.com, where you can find more information and details on how to sign up.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.