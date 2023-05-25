Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for May 25th-29th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Looks like sunny days are in the Clarksville-Montgomery weather forecast for this weekend. This afternoon, it will be sunny with a high of 82. There will be a wind out of the North Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

For tonight, the low will be near 52 degrees under mostly clear skies. The wind continues from the North Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

It will be sunny on Friday with a 10 mph wind out of the North Northeast. The high will be 78 degrees. Come Friday night, the skies will be mostly clear with a low of around 57 degrees. There will be 5 to 10 mph winds out of the North Northeast.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 79 degrees. The wind will be East Northeast at 5 to 10 mph in the morning, but later in the morning, it will change to coming out of the Southeast.

Mostly cloudy skies are in store for Clarksville on Saturday night. Winds will be out of the East Northeast at 5 to 10 mph. The low will be about 56 degrees.

The skies will be partly sunny with a high near 71 degrees on Sunday. There will be a North Northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a Northeast wind between 5 to 10 mph. The temperature will drop to 55 degrees.

For Memorial Day, the high will be around 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. There will be a calm North Northeast wind of 5 mph.

On Monday night, the sky will be mostly clear with a low of around 59 degrees.