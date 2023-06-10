Nashville Sounds, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game Suspended

Jacksonville, FL – The first game of tonight’s doubleheader between the Nashville Sounds and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp was suspended tonight in the bottom of the fourth inning due to rain at 121 Financial Ballpark. The contest was tied at 1-1 when it was called.

The suspended game will be resumed on Sunday, June 11th at 11:05am CT and be a seven-inning game. Sunday’s originally scheduled game between Nashville and Jacksonville will be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of Saturday’s suspended game and be seven innings.

The second game of Saturday’s doubleheader has been canceled and will not be made up.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.

