80.4 F
Clarksville
Saturday, June 10, 2023
HomeSportsNashville Sounds, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game Suspended
Sports

Nashville Sounds, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game Suspended

Game to be resumed Sunday at 11:05am CT

News Staff
By News Staff
Nashville Sounds game canceled due to rain.

Nashville SoundsJacksonville, FL – The first game of tonight’s doubleheader between the Nashville Sounds and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp was suspended tonight in the bottom of the fourth inning due to rain at 121 Financial Ballpark. The contest was tied at 1-1 when it was called.

The suspended game will be resumed on Sunday, June 11th at 11:05am CT and be a seven-inning game. Sunday’s originally scheduled game between Nashville and Jacksonville will be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of Saturday’s suspended game and be seven innings.

The second game of Saturday’s doubleheader has been canceled and will not be made up.


The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2023.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Previous articleRain likely tonight for Clarksville-Montgomery County
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online