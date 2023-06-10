Rain likely tonight for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – There may be some relief to the Clarksville-Montgomery County dry spell. Tonight, there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2:00am, followed by showers likely, a 60 percent chance, and possibly a thunderstorm between 2:00am and 3:00am.

After 3:00am, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The clouds will be increasing, and the temperature will drop to around 67 degrees. A south wind of approximately 5 mph is expected. There is a 60% chance of precipitation, with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, although higher amounts are possible during thunderstorms.

Prepare for showers and thunderstorms likely throughout the day on Sunday, with showers and possibly a thunderstorm developing after 2:00pm. The temperature will reach a high near 84 degrees. Expect a southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%, and new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

Come Sunday Night, showers and thunderstorms will continue, mainly before 9:00pm. The temperature will drop to around 58 degrees. A north-northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph is expected, with gusts as high as 25 mph. There is a 90% chance of precipitation, with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.