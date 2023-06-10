Montgomery County Fishing Rodeo Reels in Joy, Memories on Tennessee’s Free Fishing Day

Clarksville, TN – The sun began to rise over Liberty Park Pond as Saturday, June 10th, 2023, marked the much-anticipated 2023 Montgomery County Fishing Rodeo. It was an event that brought together families, friends, and eager anglers, all ready for a day of fishing fun.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) declared this day as Tennessee’s Free Fishing Day, allowing everyone to fish without a license in the state’s public waters.

As the clock struck 7:00am, the park came alive with excitement. Parents and children arrived, their fishing poles in hand, and a sense of anticipation in the air. TWRA had stocked the pond with 500 pounds of channel catfish, ensuring an abundance of opportunities for the young participants.

At precisely 7:30am, the fishing rodeo officially began. Over 170 kids, ranging from 5 to 15 years old, lined the shores of Liberty Park Pond. Their eyes sparkled with enthusiasm as they cast their lines into the water, hoping for that thrilling moment when a fish would take the bait.

Families gathered around, cheering on their young anglers. Laughter filled the air as friends exchanged stories of previous fishing adventures. The adults couldn’t help but reminisce about their own childhood experiences with a fishing rod in hand.

Among the participants was Tommy, a nine-year-old boy who had recently discovered his love for fishing. He had joined the fishing rodeo with his father, John. Together, they cast their lines and patiently waited for a nibble. Tommy’s heart raced with anticipation, eager to catch his first fish of the day.

Time seemed to pass swiftly as the young anglers showcased their skills. The chatter and excitement grew with each catch, as the pond became a lively hub of youthful exuberance. The parents, too, found joy in witnessing their children’s triumphant moments, be it reeling in a sizable catch or simply enjoying the serenity of nature.

As the clock approached 9:00am, signaling the end of the fishing rodeo, the atmosphere brimmed with a mix of fulfillment and a tinge of nostalgia. The young anglers gathered their belongings, some proudly displaying their catches in buckets to be weighed. Each fish held a story—a tale of patience, determination, and the joy of reeling in a living treasure.

2023 Montgomery County Rodeo Winners

The winner of Most Weight Male was Monroe Navarro with 7 lb 64 oz.

The winner of the Big Fish Male was Nicholas Zydel with 5 lb 55 oz.

The winner of Most Weight Female was Ava Rogers with 4 lb 49 oz.

The winner of the Big Fish Female was Ava Rogers with 10 lb 23 oz.

The winner of the Smallest Fish was Kiernan Hein with .1 oz.

TWRA and volunteers congratulated the participants, distributing trophies and small prizes to acknowledge their efforts. The event had accomplished its goal of introducing children to the joys of fishing, fostering a love for nature and the great outdoors.

Reflecting on the day’s success, one of the event organizers Blake Conrad with TWRA expressed his satisfaction, “This is our annual youth fishing rodeo out here at Liberty Park. We have it every year. We had a bunch of folks come out, and let the kids 15 and under fish. Love seeing these kids catch fish.”

As the Montgomery County Fishing Rodeo came to a close, the memories forged on this special day would forever be etched in the hearts of the participants. They had experienced the thrill of the catch, the serenity of nature, and the joy of spending quality time with loved ones. And perhaps, just perhaps, some of these young anglers had ignited a lifelong passion for fishing, becoming stewards of Tennessee’s bountiful waters for generations to come.

“The event today went great. We have seen a lot of people pull in some nice catfish,” Conrad stated. “Everyone had a good time.”

