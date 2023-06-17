APSU Baseball signs Mateo Hernandez, Andres Matias for 2024 Season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team added to its infield depth in 2024 with head coach Roland Fanning and his staff adding a pair of junior college transfers, signing Mateo Hernandez from Western Oklahoma State College and Andres Matias from Connors State College.

Hernandez, a Fort Worth, Texas native, missed the first half of the 2023 season but returned to play 19 games for the Pioneers and batted .375 to finish his career with a .343 batting average. He also had 18 stolen bases and 17 RBI in 45 career games at WOSC.

Matias, who hails from the Dominican Republic, joins teammate Luke Rolland in a move to Clarksville next season. He played in 111 games over two seasons at Connors State and batted .369 with 19 home runs and 137 RBI. Last season, he was an NJCAA All-Region 2 selection and won a Region 2 Gold Glove award at third base. Matias batted .362 with 13 doubles, nine home runs, and 66 RBI in 2023. During his sophomore season, he pieced together an impressive 12 consecutive games with an RBI that was part of an 18-game hit streak.

Hernandez and Matias join Brody Szako as infielders signed to the 2024 recruiting class before the end of the Govs 2023 season.

APSU Govs’ 2024 Signee Class