76 F
Clarksville
Thursday, July 13, 2023
HomeSportsAPSU Women’s Tennis earns ITA All-Academic Team honors, seven named ITA Scholar-Athletes
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis earns ITA All-Academic Team honors, seven named ITA Scholar-Athletes

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Team. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Team. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisTempe, AZ – Seven Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis student-athletes were named Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athletes, while the program also earned ITA All-Academic Team.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, student-athletes must maintain a 3.5 GPA, while the ITA All-Academic Team award is given to programs that have at least a 3.2 GPA.

Jana Leder, Denise Torrealba, Yu-Hua Cheng, Melody Hefti, Lucy Lascheck, Ayden Kujawa, and Asia Fontana were named ITA Scholar Athletes. For Leder, it is the third time she has received the award in her career, while Torrealba now has been awarded the honor in back-to-back years following her sophomore season.


The Governors’ seven honorees were tied with Florida Gulf Coast for the second-most among ASUN Conference teams.

The APSU women’s tennis program continued its academic success throughout the 2022-23 season, with a 3.575 and 3.692 GPA in the fall and spring semesters, respectively. The academic marks were the 19th and 20th-straight semesters of the team achieving at least a 3.0 GPA as a team.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Men’s Track and Field has Four Greats selected to OVC 75th Anniversary Team
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online