APSU Women’s Tennis earns ITA All-Academic Team honors, seven named ITA Scholar-Athletes

Tempe, AZ – Seven Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis student-athletes were named Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athletes, while the program also earned ITA All-Academic Team.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, student-athletes must maintain a 3.5 GPA, while the ITA All-Academic Team award is given to programs that have at least a 3.2 GPA.

Jana Leder, Denise Torrealba, Yu-Hua Cheng, Melody Hefti, Lucy Lascheck, Ayden Kujawa, and Asia Fontana were named ITA Scholar Athletes. For Leder, it is the third time she has received the award in her career, while Torrealba now has been awarded the honor in back-to-back years following her sophomore season.

The Governors’ seven honorees were tied with Florida Gulf Coast for the second-most among ASUN Conference teams.

The APSU women’s tennis program continued its academic success throughout the 2022-23 season, with a 3.575 and 3.692 GPA in the fall and spring semesters, respectively. The academic marks were the 19th and 20th-straight semesters of the team achieving at least a 3.0 GPA as a team.