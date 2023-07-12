Austin Peay State University Men’s Track and Field has Four Greats selected to OVC 75th Anniversary Team

Brentwood, TN – Four Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s track and field greats were named to the Ohio Valley Conference 75th Anniversary Men’s Track and Field Team.

The 2022-23 academic year marked the 75th anniversary of the Ohio Valley Conference. As part of the celebration of the league’s storied accomplishments, a committee working with current and former schools captured the “best-of-the-best” in each sport and marked the top athletes in league history with the 75th Anniversary Teams across all OVC sports.

Anthony Carter | 1973-75

The only player in program history to be tabbed a four-time All-American, Carter was inarguably one of the greatest men’s track and field athletes.

The world-class sprinter set program records in the 60, 100, 220, 440, and 880-yard dashes and the mile, in addition to his program-bests in the long jump, and triple jump. Carter also helped lead the APSU Govs to the 1976 OVC Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

The 1981 Austin Peay State University Athletics Hall of Fame inductee also ran on a German track team during a deployment in Germany which was featured on Sports Illustrated.

Glen Colivas | 1976-80

A 1995 Austin Peay State University Athletics Hall of Fame inductee, Colivas was a four-time All-OVC selection during his collegiate career at Austin Pea.

The world-renowned pole vaulter was the only player in program history to appear in four-straight NCAA Championships, where he earned a pair of second-place finishes in the event. Following his senior season, Colivas posted a top-15 pole vault in the world following a 17.6-meter leap while with the Canadian National Team.

Johnny Williams | 1976-78

A seven-time OVC Championships medalist, Williams helped lead the APSU Govs to the 1976 OVC Outdoor Championship title and a top-20 finish in the 1976 NCAA Indoor Championships. He then won the 100 and 220-yard dashes and 440-yard relay at the OVC Outdoor Championships that same season.

The 1976 season also saw Williams finish fifth in the nation with a 10.44-second mark in the 100-meter dash and claim All-American honors. He went on to secure three more OVC titles during his collegiate career, including his repeat in the 60-yard dash in 1977 and a 100-yard dash title in the 1978 Outdoor Championships to cap his career.

Risto Alavuotunki | 1965

During his lone season at Austin Peay State University in 1965, Alavuotunki posted an OVC-record 234.10-meter mark in the javelin – a mark that held for nearly four decades until being broken in 2002.