Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge, Paris Landing State Park to hold Tennessee Naturalist Program

Springville, TN – Paris Landing State Park and Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge have announced that registration is now open for the next Tennessee Naturalist Program course. Classes will begin September 2nd meeting mostly once a month until June 2024.

This makes the widely recognized Naturalist Course available to area residents who wish to study nature during all four seasons. Paris Landing and Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge are one of eleven Chapters of the Tennessee Naturalist Program located throughout the state.

“When I signed up for Tennessee Naturalists, I expected to learn about the plants and animals of Tennessee. What I didn’t expect was how invested everyone would be – both instructors and students. Everyone really wanted to explore our natural areas and help our wildlife. I was truly inspired to become more active in my community’s environmental activities. I also made some really great friends with similar interests. I can’t wait to take more classes. ” said a recent graduate of the program Aprele Griffin.

“If you love nature, if you love learning, if you love Tennessee and you love meeting new people, join this class! You won’t be disappointed,” explained TNP graduate Laura Quirk. “I enrolled in the Tennessee Naturalist Program because I had recently moved here and wanted to learn more about nature in my new home state I was impressed with the content of the classes as well as the presenters. You really learn so much! I have developed friendships with some of my classmates and other TNP graduates as I often run into them on volunteer projects.”

The course includes 40 hours of instruction and 40 hours of volunteer service in natural resources. Professionals that use the state park and refuge as an outdoor classroom teach the classes. Some classes are also taught at Land Between the Lakes and Hancock Biological Station. Class topics include Birds, Mammals, Amphibians/Reptiles, Insects/Invertebrates, Forests, Plants/Fungi, Geology, Aquatic Species, Nocturnal Species, and Astronomy.

The Tennessee Naturalist Program (TNP) is a 501c3 educational training course designed to introduce the natural history of Tennessee to interested adults. Graduates join a corps of Tennessee Naturalist volunteers providing education, outreach, and service dedicated to the appreciation, understanding, and beneficial management of natural resources and natural areas within their communities. Classes are hosted by area Tennessee Naturalist Program Chapters and taught by experts in their fields.

The mission of the program is to teach Tennesseans about their natural world, inspire the desire to learn more, instill an appreciation of responsible environmental stewardship, and channel volunteer efforts toward the education of the general public and the conservation of Tennessee’s natural resources.

The 10-month course has a fee of $300. Classes are not intended to be taken individually but as a full course. For a course schedule or more information on registering for the TN Naturalist Program, visit

https://tnnaturalist.org/chapters/paris-landing-sp-nwr/

About Paris Landing State Park



Paris Landing State Park is an 841-acre park located on the western shore of the Tennessee River. Adjacent to the Park, the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge encompasses 51,000 acres stretched along 65 miles of the Tennessee River. Established in 1945, the refuge is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.