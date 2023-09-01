66.2 F
Clarksville
Friday, September 1, 2023
City of Clarksville Offices to close on September 4th for Labor Day Holiday

By News Staff
Clarksville City Hall

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Monday, September 4th, 2023 to observe the Labor Day federal holiday.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) bus operations and its administrative offices will close for the day.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed on Monday. In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116.

The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature; will be operational. The customer service center payment drop box at 2215 Madison Street is available at any hour. Kiosk pay sites are available at any hour at 111 Cunningham Lane and at Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed on Monday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill-paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, September 5th for regular scheduled hours.

APSU Football kicks off season at Southern Illinois
