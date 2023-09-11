APSU’s The New Gallery now open on Saturdays

Clarksville, TN – The New Gallery, Clarksville’s premier contemporary art gallery nestled inside the Art + Design building on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) downtown campus, is thrilled to announce extended Saturday hours from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Starting Saturday, September 9th, 2023, this initiative aims to make art more accessible to the public and provide a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to immerse themselves in contemporary art.

As a testament to APSU’s commitment to fostering artistic expression and connecting with the community, The New Gallery at 15 Henry Street showcases a captivating array of nationally and internationally acclaimed contemporary artists. The gallery serves as a hub for exhibitions, lectures, workshops, class visits, and studio interactions with students.

Exhibitions and Access

The New Gallery proudly presents 3-5 meticulously curated exhibitions each academic year, complemented by an annual juried student exhibition. With support from APSU’s Department of Art + Design and The Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, exhibitions and associated programming are open to the public and free of charge.

Regular gallery hours are from 9:00am to 4:00pm, Monday through Friday, aligning with the academic calendar and inclement weather policy. Curator-guided tours are available upon request for those seeking a deeper insight into the work on display.

First Thursday Art Walk

In addition to the extended hours, The New Gallery takes part in Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk, with the following events scheduled for September 7th and October 5th from 5:00pm-7:30pm.

Current Exhibition

The New Gallery’s current exhibition is that of Atlanta-based artist Tokie Rome-Taylor. This captivating solo exhibition delves into the concept that self-perception and belonging take root in childhood. Tokie Rome-Taylor, a photographer and Georgia native centers her work around children, aiming to elevate representations often omitted from mainstream ‘Western art history.’ Her thought-provoking pieces explore themes of identity, representation and the power of storytelling.

Immerse yourself in an artistic journey here in Clarksville by visiting The New Gallery Monday through Friday, from 9:00am to 4:00pm, and now Saturdays, from 10:00am-2:00pm.

For more information about The New Gallery and upcoming exhibitions, please visit www.apsu.edu/art-design/thenewgallery/ or contact Gallery Director Michael Dickins at dickinsm@apsu.edu or 931.221.6519.