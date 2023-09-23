Austin Peay State University Soccer plays at North Florida, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – After earning the program’s first win in the Sunshine State earlier in the week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team continues Atlantic Sun Conference play and concludes a three-match road trip in a contest at North Florida on Sunday, at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The match begins at 12:00pm CT.

Austin Peay (4-6-1, 2-1 ASUN) earned a 3-2 victory in a Thursday match at Jacksonville, which saw a trio of APSU Govs net scores in the win. Alana Owens became the Govs’ seventh goalscorer of the season with her 34th-minute score against the Dolphins. Kasidy Schenk and Aniyah Mack then netted a pair of second-half scores to lead the Govs to their fourth win of 2023.

Tori Case assisted on Owens’ score – her second of the season, — elevating her into a tie for eighth all-time in assists with eight.

Mack’s five goals this season are second in the ASUN and 78th in Division I. Her goal total also is the most by a freshman since McKenzie Dixon netted nine during her 2015 freshman campaign. She, Schenk, and Ellie Dreas have netted multiple goals this season.

Katie Bahn has started all 11 matches in the net for APSU this season, where she has made 50 saves, which is fourth among ASUN goalkeepers.

The Ospreys (3-5-2, 1-2 ASUN) are coming off a 1-0 home loss to Lipscomb on Thursday, which followed a 2-1 victory at Stetson on September 17th.

UNF has had eight student-athletes find the back of the net, with Jersi Dadah and Kayla Bond pacing the team with a pair of scores.

Sarah Barrentine has started all 9-of-10 matches in the net for North Florida, made 28 saves, allowed 16 goals, and tallied a .636 save percentage.

About Austin Peay State University Soccer



Our Gaffer: Kim McGowan is in her second season as the Govs’ gaffer. She has gone 7-15-7 at the helm of the program and owns an all-time record of 41-36-12 between Olivet (2015-17), Thomas More (2017-18), and Austin Peay (2022-24)

2023 Record: 4-6-1 (2-1 ASUN)

Their 2023 Season So Far: The APSU Govs went 2-5-1 in ASUN play with wins against Lindenwood and Morehead State and a 1-1 draw at North Dakota on August 27th. After winning its ASUN Conference opener against Bellarmine on September 14th, the Govs fell in a 1-0 decision at Eastern Kentucky before answering with a 3-2 victory at Jacksonville, on Thursday.

2022 Record: 3-9-6 (1-6-3 ASUN)

Pacing the Offense: Aniyah Mack leads the APSU Govs with five goals this season, which leads all ASUN freshmen and ranks second in the league. She has scored in five of the Govs’ last eight matches.

Defensive Headlines: The heart of the Govs’ defense is center-back Lindsey McMahon who has started all 46 matches of her career and logged 90 minutes in 38 of her last 39 appearances, including all 11 this season.

Our Keeper: Katie Bahn has started all 11 matches in the net this season with 936 minutes played. She has tallied 50 saves and owns a save percentage of .714.

About the North Florida Ospreys



Their Gaffer: Eric Faullconer is in his fifth season as Osprey’s head coach where he has compiled a record of 37-24-12. He is also in his 23rd career season and has a career record of 27-124-41 between Thomas (1999-05), Armstrong State (2005-17), and North Florida (2019-Pres.)

2023 Record: 3-5-2 (1-2 ASUN)

Their 2023 Season So Far: The Ospreys were unbeaten in their first two games of the season following a 3-0 win against Air Force and a scoreless draw against East Carolina. They then went winless in four straight matches before earning a 2-1 win against Troy on September 10th. UNF dropped a 2-0 decision to FGCU to open ASUN play, followed by a 21 win at Stetson for their lone road win of the season before falling 1-0 to Lipscomb in its most recent match

2022 Record: 4-7-5 (3-3-5 ASUN)

2022 Season Result: The Ospreys clinched a berth in the 2022 ASUN Women’s Soccer Championship following a scoreless draw to Bellarmine in the regular-season finale before falling to No. 2 FGCU in the tournament’s quarterfinals.

All-Time Series: 0-1 | First meeting in Jacksonville

Last Meeting: A 13th-minute goal proved to be the deciding score in the only previous meeting between Austin Peay and North Florida, October 9th, 2022, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2023 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X, Instagram, TikTok (@GovsWSOC), and Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.