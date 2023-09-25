Austin Peay State University Football’s Cedarius Doss named UAC Defensive Player of the Week

Clarksville, TN – After a pair of interceptions, including his first career pick-six, Austin Peay State University (APSU) football defensive back Cedarius Doss was named the United Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Doss, who picks up his first-ever conference weekly award, joins Austin Peay State University quarterback Mike DiLiello and wide receiver Kam Thomas, who were the league’s Offensive and Special Teams Players of the Week last week. Doss, who added four tackles against Stephen F. Austin, is the first Governor to earn Defensive Player of the Week honors since Demetries Ford won the Atlantic Sun’s weekly honor on November 14th, 2022.

With the third quarter clock winding down, Doss intercepted Stephen F. Austin quarterback Brian Maurer and returned the pick 20 yards for a touchdown. On the second play of the Lumberjack’s ensuing drive, Doss won a jump ball on a pass deep down the sideline and intercepted Maurer for the second time.

The second interception set the APSU Govs up on their 39-yard line and led to Jevon Jackson’s game-tying touchdown.

Doss was the first Governors defender with a multi-pick game since Ford’s two-pick game at Kennesaw State last season. Doss also recorded the first pick-six by a Gov since Koby Perry and Isaiah Norman each had one at UT Martin in 2021.

Doss is one of 15 players at the FCS level with a two-interception game this season. However, he is the only player with two interceptions with one being a pick-six.

Austin Peay State University football wraps up the first half of its 2023 season at on Saturday at 1:00pm against Lindenwood at Hunter Stadium in St. Charles, Missouri.

