APSU Tennis’ Jana Leder Becomes First Governor to Qualify for ITA All-American Championships

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s tennis graduate student Jana Leder will represent the Governors at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Women’s All-American Championships, September 30th to October 8th at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, North Carolina. She is the first student-athlete to qualify for the event in program history.

“We are very proud of all of Jana’s accomplishments,” said APSU head women’s tennis coach Maria Sorbello Morrison. “This was high on her list of making, and we are so happy she gets to experience a tournament of this caliber and compete against the best players in college tennis.”

A four-year letter winner, Leder has combined for a career 64-19 singles and 56-18 doubles record throughout her Austin Peay State University career and earned a career-best 24 singles and doubles wins last season en route to her third-straight First Team All-Conference honor in April.

Leder is just the second player in program history to earn three-straight All-Conference honors and the fourth to earn three first-team selections.

After having her true freshman season – in which she led the Govs with 10 singles wins – cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Leder was named the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year and a First Team All-OVC recipient after earning 12 singles and eight doubles victories as a redshirt freshman. She also posted a perfect 8-0 mark in singles play during OVC play and won her final four matches of her 2021 spring campaign.

Leder followed her stellar freshman season with 31 combined wins as a sophomore to help lead the APSU Govs to the 2022 OVC Regular-Season Championship and clinch the program’s fourth-straight appearance in the OVC Tournament Championship match.

The Remchingen, Germany native then became the first player in program history to earn First Team All-Atlantic Sun Conference honors last season after combining for 48 wins during last season’s fall and spring campaigns.

Leder is the lone ASUN women’s tennis student-athlete representing their institution at the 2023 ITA All-American Championships. North Florida and Kennesaw State have doubles pairings on the alternate list.

Duke, North Carolina State, and North Carolina host the 2023 ITA Women’s All-American Championships. The pre-qualifying round is September 30th and October 1st, with the qualifying rounds being held October 2nd-3rd, and the main draw taking place, October 4th-8th.

Live streaming is available through PlaySight, with live scoring being made available later in the week.