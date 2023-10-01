Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf to hold APSU Intercollegiate

Clarksville, TN – For the first time since 2019, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team will host the APSU Intercollegiate on Monday at the par-72, 6,811-yard Clarksville Country Club.

The 22nd playing of the APSU Intercollegiate will be the first at Clarksville County Club since 2003. Clarksville Country Club hosted the tournament for its first five years, with Austin Peay winning the team and individual titles (2000, 2002, and 2003) in three of those years.

The Governors have not won their home tournament since the 2014 season at The Links at Novadell. Austin Peay State University has won its home tournament a total of seven times, with the APSU Govs also earning individual medalist honors seven times.

Austin Peay State University will play two teams at the APSU Intercollegiate, where they will be joined by Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Bellarmine, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Morehead State, and Tennessee State in the eight-team, 47-player field. This year’s tournament will be a 36-hole stroke play event, with both rounds played on Monday at Clarksville Country Club.

After leading the APSU Govs off the first tee, Logan Spurrier will be first off the tee for head coach Robbie Wilson. Spurrier’s 72.33 stroke average ranks third on the team this season. he also is one of four Governors with two rounds in the 60s this season, and his five rounds at even or under par are tied for second on the team.

Ranking second on the team with a 71.61 stroke average this season, Reece Britt is next in line for the APSU Govs. Britt is tied for the team lead with two rounds in the 60s and ranks second on the team with five rounds at even or under par this season. Britt has also posted six counting scores in his seven rounds this season.

Daniel Love and his 73.44 stroke average are third in line for Austin Peay State University. Love is one of two Governors with a team-best season-low round of 67 this season after carding that score in the second round of the Grover Page Classic. Love has two rounds at even or under par this season and has posted five counting scores in the nine rounds he has played this season.

Jakob Falk Schollert will tee off next for the Govs with a 72.56 stroke average, which ranks fourth on the team. Falk Schollert is one of two Governors that has posted nine counting scores in nine rounds played this season, he also has a low round of 68 this season, which ranks second on the team. In addition, Falk Schollert is one of four Governors with two rounds in the 60s this season and his five rounds at even or under par are tied for second on the team.

With a team-leading 71.56 stroke average, Seth Smith will tee off fifth for Austin Peay State University. Smith is one of four Govs with two rounds in the 60s this season and leads the team with six rounds at even or under par. Smith is one of two Governors that has posted nine counting scores in nine rounds played this season. This season, he is also tied for the low round by a Gov after shooting a 67 in his first collegiate round at the Colonel Shootout.

Rounding out the first lineup for Austin Peay State University, Morgan Robinson will make his first appearance of the 2023 season. Robinson posted a 76.86 stroke average last season with four of the seven rounds he played counting toward the Govs’ team score.

Leading off the Governors’ second lineup, Payne Elkins will make his second appearance of the season. Elkins posted a 74.33 stroke average with a low round of 71 while playing as an individual at the Grover Page Classic last time out.

Dawson Long will also make his second appearance of the season after last playing in the season-opening Colonel Shootout. Dawson Long has a 73.00 stroke average with a low round of 71 and all three rounds he has played have counted toward the Governors team score.

Michael Long also makes his second appearance for the Governors after posting a 78.00 stroke average with a low round of 75 while playing as an individual at the Grover Page Classic.

Finally, rounding out Austin Peay State University’s second lineup, Caleb Brummitt will make his collegiate debut after redshirting in his first season as a Governor. Brummitt prepped at Abingdon High School, where he was a two-time Virginia High School League All-State honoree and helped lead the Falcons to back-to-back VHSL Class 3 A State Championships.



Austin Peay State University will be paired with Morehead State and Eastern Kentucky, while the Governors “B Team” will be paired with Tennessee State and Bellarmine for the APSU Intercollegiate, which begins on Monday with an 8:30am shotgun start. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.



For news and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.