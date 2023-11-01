Funny4Funds Tennessee to Host Comedy Fundraiser Kickoff Show at Appleton Harley Davidson

Clarksville, TN – Funny 4 Funds Tennessee is holding a kickoff show at Appleton Harley Davidson on Friday, November 3rd. It will be an evening of great comedy from top local comedians and an introduction to a new way for local individuals/organizations to raise money – a comedy fundraiser.

Funny4Funds$ TN Director Chris Monhollen recently shared information about his new venture.

“Funny4Fund$ is a company based solely on raising money for people locally, within our community,” Monhollen said. “We provide everything needed for a comedy night fundraiser, the stage, backdrop, lighting, emcee, and comedians/talent. It’s a complete package that makes it possible for anyone to host an unforgettable night of laughs.”

Monhollen says the Funny4Fund$ model will work for fundraisers for athletic teams, scout troops, dance teams, and individuals who might be going through a medical hardship or just need a hand up.

“It works for businesses, non-profits, anyone really,” Monhollen said. “The opportunities are endless, and we want to show everyone in Clarksville and the surrounding areas, by hosting this kickoff event at Appleton’s, that there is a new and exciting way to raise money for folks and their causes.

“So, on November 3rd, doors open at 6:00pm, and the show starts at 7:00pm. This will be an exhibition show for the public. We are selling tickets and getting sponsors to showcase what we do and how we do it.”

The funds raised at Friday’s show will go toward buying equipment, the stage, microphones, spotlights, etc.

“We’re calling this our kickoff show,” Monhollen said. “It’s mostly for our friends, family, and network of coworkers to come out and see what it’s all about. We’re reaching out to community leaders, folks with businesses, band directors, cheer captains, dance teams, and people like that.

“We want them to see the ‘vibe’ at the show and think, ‘we could do one of these for our grand-kids to support whatever activities they’re into.”

Monhollen’s new business will be offered throughout a large area of Tennessee and Kentucky.

When you’re ready to host an event, he will help schedule the venue and offer assistance to the event coordinator.

“These events can be as big as you would like,” Monhollen said. “You can schedule food vendors or bring your own snacks to keep venue costs down. “We’ll guide you through putting a team together to figure out what you need. Will you need sponsors? What are your fundraising goals? How many tickets will you need to sell? What will be the price of the tickets?. Will you have alcohol or not?

“We’ll help you secure sponsors, choose the best date, time, and location, and we’ll show you how to build a flyer with all the details to promote the event. We will host, emcee, set up the equipment, and provide all the comedy talent. We have some outstanding local and regional talent.”

Monhollen says there are still great opportunities for sponsors for Friday’s event. Sponsors will get their logo on the stage and shout-outs throughout the performance.

Friday’s event is BYOS – Bring Your Own Snacks. Beer is available for purchase. There will be raffles, and 50/50 drawings. This is a 21+ event. Tickets are $25.00. For tickets, to donate, or to sponsor, please visit www.funny4funds.com/events. You can also call Chris at 931.249.4014.