50.2 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 11, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Track to take part in Commodore Challenge
Sports

Austin Peay State University Track to take part in Commodore Challenge

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Track and Field Heads to Music City to Kick Off Indoor Season. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Track and Field Heads to Music City to Kick Off Indoor Season. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team travels to Vanderbilt to kick off their indoor season at the Commodore Challenge, Friday-Saturday, at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center in Nashville, Tennessee. It is the first track meet under the tenure of head coach Asha-Gibson Smith.

The Commodore Challenge marks the fourth straight year the Governors have competed at Vanderbilt. Austin Peay State University competes against 19 other teams, including conference foe Lipscomb.

The last time the APSU Govs competed in the Commodore Challenge, they posted five top-ten finishes and were highlighted by Alexis Arnett’s fifth-place finish in the 400-meter dash.

The first meet for the APSU Govs during the indoor season includes returning players from last season, Lauren-Lewis Haynes, Isis Banks, Alexis Arnett, and Emma Tucker.

The Governors compete in three events on the first day, with Emma Tucker participating in the weight throw at 4:30pm. Myra Erikson will follow with the 200-meter dash at 5:00pm. The trio of Isis Banks, Gabrielle Miller, and Bianca Browne conclude the APSU Govs opening day with the 300-meter dash at 6:40pm.

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay State University track and field team on X and Instagram(@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Previous article
City of Clarksivlle to close January 15th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Next article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports section of Main Street closed for water main repair
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online