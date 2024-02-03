NXT Vengeance Day to feature donation drive for tornado relief efforts in Clarksville at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – NXT Vengeance Day will take place live at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Sunday, February 4th, 2024. This marks the first-ever NXT premium live event to take place in Tennessee.

WWE NXT is looking to support tornado relief efforts in Clarksville by partnering with YAIPak Outreach. WWE and YAIPak Outreach will offer donation collection pre-show from 3:00pm-6:00pm on site at F&M Bank Arena on the corner of College Street and Second Street.

The following items are being collected for donation:

Kitchen Utensils

Children’s Clothing

Children’s Athletic Shoes

Towels

*Items must be new

All ticketed guests who donate will be entered to win a seat upgrade to sit in “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels’s personal ringside seats for the night. The first 200 ticketed guests to donate will also receive access to a post-show meet and greet with NXT talent!

About NXT Vengeance Day

NXT Vengeance Day will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion lja Dragunov, NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria, NXT Tag Team Champions Andre Chase and Duke Hudson, Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton and more.

NXT Vengeance Day will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

About YAIPAK Outreach

At YAIPak Outreach our mission is to provide hope and make an everlasting impact by showing extravagant love.

#BeTheHope Community Outreach:

Providing essential items and care for our homeless population.

#ProjectFosterHope Impacting Children in Trauma Assisting children and foster families in transition and beyond.

#ProjectPatriotHope Providing Hope to Veterans Identifying and befriending homeless Veterans in order to directly assist with housing needs and support.

#ProjectRebuildHope Disaster Relief

We are utilizing the ability to rapidly respond to communities and people impacted by natural disasters.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. Fans can stay up to date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12” x 12” x 6”) and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller), will be permitted following screening.