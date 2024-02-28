Austin Peay State University names Dr. Felicia Nagel as APSU’s assistant Provost, Registrar

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Felicia Nagel, the deputy university registrar for Emory University, has been named the Austin Peay State University (APSU) next assistant provost and registrar, effective April 1st.

The University partnered with Storbeck Search, a national search firm focused on higher education, to find the best candidate and hosted public forums with the finalists from January 30th – February 8th.

“Embarking on this journey at Austin Peay State University is like stepping into a room filled with unfamiliar but exciting possibilities,” Nagel said. “I am eagerly anticipating becoming a part of an institution that values growth and lifelong engagement. It will be a great privilege to contribute to APSU’s vibrant tapestry of academia.”

“The University Registrar’s Office is an essential and important team at the forefront of supporting our students,” said Dr. Maria Cronley, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs. “Dr. Nagel’s depth and breadth of administrative experience in both public and private higher education make her an exceptional candidate for this new leadership role.”

In her new role at Austin Peay State University, Nagel aims to help build an environment to help students showcase their innovation, excellence, resilience and determination.

“There is so much more to the Office of the Registrar than maintaining student records and providing academic support services,” she said. “As a team, we are contributing to paving the path for dreams to flourish, cultivating an environment where every student’s ambition finds its rightful place and promoting success through personal growth and academic achievement.”

For more information about Austin Peay State University’s Office of the Registrar, visit https://www.apsu.edu/registrar/.