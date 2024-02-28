March is American Red Cross Month in Tennessee

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee River Chapter is kicking off its annual Red Cross Month celebration in March to honor local community heroes who help ensure their neighbors never face crises alone.

Red Cross Month is a national tradition that began in March 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation — and each U.S. president has followed ever since.

In Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee has declared March as Red Cross Month by proclamation. In Montgomery County, the local chapter will recognize community heroes who have volunteered for the American Red Cross.

“During Red Cross Month, we are proud to honor the people in our community who step up to support one another when help can’t wait during emergencies,” said LoriAnn Tinajero, executive director for the Red Cross Tennessee River Chapter. “This relief and hope would not be possible without these local heroes. Please consider joining in their commitment by donating, volunteering, giving blood or platelets, or taking a lifesaving skills course.”

Join the Red Cross Month celebration by visiting redcross.org/tennessee to make a financial donation, give blood or platelets, become a volunteer or take a lifesaving skills course. Those who donate at redcross.org/givingday on March 27th will be part of the 10th annual Red Cross Giving Day, which aims to rally 30,000 supporters nationwide to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support, and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

As we approach the final weeks of winter, the public is urged to book a time to donate blood or platelets now as we continue to strengthen the blood supply heading into spring. Much like pets provide comfort and support, so does the Red Cross in local communities.

As a thank-you for providing comfort during Red Cross Month, all come to give blood or platelets March 1st-24th will get a $10.00 e-gift card to a pet supply merchant of choice, plus automatically be entered for a chance to win a $3,000 gift card. There will be five winners. See rcblood.org/Pets for details.

Help Can’t-Wait When Emergencies Strike

Volunteers comprise 90% of the national Red Cross workforce to power its lifesaving mission, along with generous blood, platelet, and financial donors; people trained in skills like first aid and CPR; and other supporters.

Below are some of the ways that people from the Montgomery County community have delivered relief with the Red Cross in times of crisis:

James Cauthen has been volunteering in Logistics, Disaster Response, and Sheltering for seven years for the Red Cross. He selflessly puts in extraordinary hours to support the needs of the chapter. He has earned the Disaster Cycle Services Chapter Award for 2024 for his exemplary work at the American Red Cross.

Alexis Goines is the Board Secretary as well as the Philanthropy Chair for the Tennessee River Chapter. She has been an integral part of the chapter saving lives in supporting our Sound the Alarm Save A Life Smoke Alarm installation in Montgomery County. She facilitated the support of our Home Fire Campaign along with her numerous volunteer hours dedicated to preventing and alleviating suffering in our community.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. The American Red Cross Tennessee Region serves all 95 counties in Tennessee, Crittenden County in Arkansas and Desoto and Tunica counties in Mississippi. The Tennessee Region – part of a nationwide network of locally supported chapters – is comprised of the following eight Red Cross chapters: East Tennessee, Heart of Tennessee, Mid-South, Mid-West Tennessee, Nashville Area, Southeast Tennessee, Northeast Tennessee and Tennessee River.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.