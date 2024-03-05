APSU students Aviana Parker and Juana Chavez Hernandez win top honors at Southeastern Greek Leadership Conference

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) students Aviana Parker and Juana Chavez Hernandez, clinched top honors at the Southeastern Greek Leadership Association (SGLA) conference, elevating the university’s profile in collegiate Greek leadership.

“I’m incredibly proud of both of them and the positive impact they exert on the success of our Greek community,” said Lindsy Perry, coordinator for fraternity and sorority affairs at Austin Peay State University. “Without leaders like them, we wouldn’t be able to continually propel the fraternal movement forward each day as we do.”

Parker was named “Panhellenic Council Member of the Year,” and Chavez Hernandez earned the title of “Multicultural Greek Council Member of the Year,” achievements that underscore the vitality and influence of APSU’s Greek community.

Parker, a junior majoring in health and human performance with a concentration in communication sciences and disorders, was awarded the prestigious “Panhellenic Council Member of the Year.” An active member and current president of the Panhellenic Council, Parker has been acknowledged for her leadership qualities and dedication within the Chi Omega sorority.

From Cheatham County, Parker has actively sought involvement beyond academics.

“My journey through Greek life at Austin Peay State University was about expanding my leadership and getting involved deeply on campus,” said Parker, who aims to use her college involvement as a foundation toward a career as a speech pathologist.

She believes the award validates her efforts and encourages others to learn more about APSU and its community.

On the heels of Parker’s accomplishment, sophomore Juana Chavez Hernandez was recognized as the “Multicultural Greek Council Member of the Year” for her pioneering contributions as president and founding member of the Sigma Lambda Gamma sorority. The multicultural organization has been heralded for its strong foundation and significant impact on the inclusive spirit of the university’s Greek life.

Chavez Hernandez, who immigrated from Jalisco, Mexico, at age 2 and grew up in Nashville, represents the emerging multicultural presence on campus.

“For my organization, it emphasizes that we are setting a strong foundation for our future members,” she said.

As a DACA recipient and business management major, she draws from her personal experiences to create a welcoming environment for all Sigma Lambda Gamma Sorority sisters, emphasizing representation and visibility.

Both Parker and Chavez Hernandez believe their recognitions will spotlight Austin Peay and inspire current and prospective students to participate in university life and seek leadership roles actively.

Their advice to fellow students is a testament to their commitment: Get involved, follow your interests, and be ready to forge your own path.