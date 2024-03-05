Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf climbs to Second Place at Huntsville Intercollegiate

Owens Crossroads, AL – Led by a one-over 73 from Kaley Campbell, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team posted its second-straight 301 and picked up seven spots on the leaderboard to finish the second round of Samford’s Huntsville.org Intercollegiate in second place at the Highlands Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

The Governors second-round score of 301 was the second-best mark on the course in the second round and helped them move within 17 shots of first-place Lipscomb.

Austin Peay State University also leads third-place Jacksonville by four shots and is seven strokes ahead of Tennessee Tech and Samford, who are tied for fourth at the par-72, 6,039-yard track. Lipscomb’s Lauren Thompson is the individual leader with a score of three-under 141 through 36 holes.

After shooting a 74 in the opening round, Campbell used three birdies to post a 36-hole score of 147 and move into a tie for fourth place. Erica Scutt, who shot a one-under 71 in the first round, posted a second-round score of five-over 76 and is tied with Campbell for fourth place. Campbell and Scutt are both six shots back of the leader with 18 holes left to play.

Maggie Glass carded a four-over 76 in the second round to gain 21 spots on the leaderboard and finish the day tied for 24th with a score of 154. Kady Foshaug also shot a second-round 76 and picked up 24 spots on the field to finish the day tied for 28th with a score of 155.

Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Jillian Breedlove shot an 83 and is tied for 54th with a score of 161.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Jacksonville, Lipscomb, and Samford for the final round of the Huntsville.org Intercollegiate and begins teeing off on hole No. 1 on Wednesday at 9:00am. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.