Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for April 8th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 8th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Queeny & Majesty are young female American Bulldogs. These sisters are the sweetest girls, have previously attended Doggie Day camp and done very well with other dogs, fine with children, are fully vetted and spayed.

They are low key and easy going girls. While they are somewhat bonded they might do well separated as long as there is another dog in the home. Come for a meet and greet, take these sweet girls for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend! For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Lolly is a young female Domestic Shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed. She is a sweet girl looking for her forever family!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Ron Purrgundy is a sweet, male domestic shorthair cat. This sweetheart and handsome guy is a member of the Lonely Hearts Club and we can’t believe he hasn’t found his forever family! He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is quite playful, confident and gets along with other cats, children and dogs. Ron is just an absolute dream guy and will make a wonderful addition to your family.

Ron can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on FaceBook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Daisy is a large adult female, 5-year-old Coonhound. She is a house hound (not hunting), fully vetted, on all preventatives, spayed, house-trained, and good with other dogs and children. She prefers a no-cat home, please.

She is super loving and enjoys walks. She will need a little retraining on her leash manners, but she corrects them nicely. She would love hiking, adventures, and a big yard!!



For more information and application, contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Draco is a 3-year-old male Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, keeps his kennel very clean and absolutely loves to play! He still has that young pup energy and can be alot for smaller dogs but does play well with his best friend Shamrock, a large Lab mix ( also available for adoption) and he does well with her.

If you would love to add Drako to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Poppy is an 18-month-old Mini Red Heeler/Australian Cattle dog mix. Poppy is fully vetted, spayed, house-trained, and good with children and other dogs. She needs to be around bigger dogs just due to her energy being a bit much for smaller dogs. She is smart and playful and would be a great adventure buddy!

Poppy can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sugar is a young female Mountain Cur mix. She is fully vetted, microchipped, spayed, and crate and kennel trained. Sugar does well with other dogs and good with children!

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FaceBook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Let’s meet Peace Lilly. “ PRE ADOPTION”!!! This week’s pet is not a pretty picture to be honest. Lisa and the rescue were asked for an emergency intake with her after she was found alone, abandoned, and starving at Land Between the Lakes. Abandonments have gotten out of control, and this reality is what they often look like at intake, and it’s not all sunshine and rainbows.

Since being with Lisa and the Farm she has been bathed, groomed, loved on and gained 3 pounds. She has a great appetite, is just the sweetest most grateful girl considering what was done to her and once she is fully vetted, spayed and gains sufficient weight she will go to her forever family. Peace Lilly is currently up for “pre adoption”.



If she interests you and you want to be part of her journey Lisa is accepting applications and will gladly answer all questions. Lilly is approximately 2 years old and a possible terrier mix.



If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Particat is a male 9 month old male Black and White Domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered, and litter-trained. He is very affectionate, loves attention and has never met a toy that didn’t interest him!

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Beau is an adult Beagle/Boston Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, good with other dogs and house trained. Beau prefers a home without children as he is still working on his confidence. He came into rescue very unsure and has blossomed with his confidence but will benefit from a family willing to continue working with him.

If you would like to be part of his journey and can be that special person for Beau and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Rufus is a 7 year old Lab/Great Dane mix and he is available for “PRE-ADOPTION”. He is friendly, affectionate, playful and house/kennel trained. He is currently HW positive and starting treatment so he will be available for his new home after treatment (approximately 3 months) and will be fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and on all preventatives at that time.

Interested adopters are welcome to fill out an application and meet him while waiting for him to be cleared for his new home. Rufus has done well with dogs and is tolerant of cats. He has enjoyed being with respectful kids and currently weighs 100 pounds!

Rufus’ adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/rufus or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Woody is an 11-month-old male Hound mix. Fully vetted, waiting on neutering appointment, great with kids 7 and older (energy levels), house/ kennel trained and can be dog selective so a meet and greet is recommended if there is another pet in the home.

Woody is quite the character and would love to find his forever home. He was one of the 8 pups found abandoned at Port Royal park last year and will make a great addition to your family!

To set up a meet and greet and an application please call or text 822.827.9015 or email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com