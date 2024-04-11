An Evening of Faith and Inspiration: The Awakening Tour 2024 comes to Clarksville’s F&M Bank Arena October 25th

Clarksville, TN – This fall Awakening Foundation, powered by Awakening Events, presents The Awakening Tour, coming to F&M Bank Arena on October 25th, 2024.

Featuring award-winning artists Casting Crowns, Mac Powell, Terrian, and David Leonard, The Awakening Tour will be an evening that will leave you feeling refreshed, inspired, and encouraged.

The Awakening Tour is not just a concert; it’s a spiritual awakening, a gathering of souls united in the joy of music and the power of faith. Presented by Food For the Hungry, K-LOVE, and Air1, the tour will run from October 2nd to 26th.

Tickets go on sale Monday, April 15th at 11:00am CT. The artist line-up will vary by city, so please check the tour page and local listings for the details. Click here for tickets. Official tour dates are listed below.

Date: City/State: Venue: Oct. 2 Jacksonville, Fla. Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Oct. 3 Sunrise, Fla. Amerant Bank Arena Oct. 4 Albany, Ga. Albany Civic Center Oct. 5 Pensacola, Fla. Pensacola Bay Center Oct. 10 Raleigh, N.C. PNC Arena Oct. 11 Philadelphia, Pa. Liacouras Center Oct. 12 Youngstown, Ohio Covelli Centre Oct. 15 Indianapolis, Ind. Gainbridge Fieldhouse Oct. 17 Omaha, Neb. Baxter Arena at University of Nebraska Omaha Oct. 18 Green Bay, Wis. Resch Center Oct. 19 Rockford, Ill. BMO Center Oct. 20 Cedar Rapids, Iowa Alliant Energy PowerHouse Oct. 23 Corbin, Ky. Corbin Arena Oct. 24 Columbia, S.C. Colonial Life Arena Oct. 25 Clarksville, Tenn. F&M Bank Arena Oct. 26 Huntsville, Ala. Propst Arena at Von Braun Center

To find out more about the participating artists, be sure to click on their names: Casting Crowns, Mac Powell, Terrian, David Leonard.

About Awakening Foundation

The Awakening Foundation exists to share the message of hope and resources with individuals and families in local and international communities by bringing together artists, fans, and like-minded organizations through live events and missional endeavors to serve and empower those in need.

Awakening Events power all Awakening Foundation events. Consistently ranked among the top promoters in America, and reaching as high as No. 3 in the world in total tickets sold Awakening Events is a leader in the live faith-based entertainment industry.

Be sure to find out more at AwakeningFoundation.com.

About K-LOVE Radio

K-LOVE creates compelling media designed to inspire and encourage audiences to have a meaningful relationship with Christ. K-LOVE is listener-supported and delivers positive and encouraging music and messages through nearly 600 signals across all 50 states, the K-LOVE App, smart devices, klove.com, and K-LOVE On Demand.

Visit www.klove.com

About Air1

Like its parent company (Educational Media Foundation) and sister station (KLOVE), Air1 exists to create compelling media that inspires and encourages audiences to have a meaningful relationship with Christ. Broadcast on more than 300 signals nationwide, and streaming around the world on Air1.com, the Air1 Radio App, iHeartRadio, Alexa, Siri, TuneIn, Roku, and more, Air1 is always there to welcome you and help you “worship through it.”

Visit www.Air1.com

About Food For The Hungry

Food for the Hungry (FH) is a Christian humanitarian organization ending all forms of human poverty by providing life-changing development programs, disaster relief, and advocacy. For over 50 years, FH has been working to respond to human suffering and graduate communities from extreme poverty into self-sustainability within a decade.

By creating context-specific solutions in education, agriculture, health, livelihood, clean water, and disaster risk reduction, the nonprofit focuses on transformational development, investing in children as the key to lifting entire communities out of poverty. With 99% of staff working in their country of origin, FH works side by side with local leaders, churches, and families to implement innovative solutions. The organization currently serves in over 20 countries worldwide.

For more information, follow FH on Instagram and Twitter, or visit www.fh.org

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by SS&E. Ford Ice Center offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents. Fans can stay up to date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved bags, including medical bags, parenting bags, CLEAR bags (12” x 12” x 6”) and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller), will be permitted following screening.