APSU Softball takes road trip to Eastern Kentucky this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will make its lone trip into the State of Kentucky this spring to face current Atlantic Sun Conference leader Eastern Kentucky for a three-game ASUN series, this weekend at Gertrude Hood Field, looking to improve their post-season prospects.

The Governors (17-21; 3-9 ASUN), who are tied with Queens and Stetson for ninth-place in the league’s standings, and the league-leading Colonels (29-5; 11-1 ASUN) will play three single games this weekend beginning on Friday 5:00pm, followed by noon contests on both Saturday and Sunday.

Entering the weekend ASUN series, the APSU Govs are led offensively by junior first baseman Kylie Campbell, who enters the week batting .393, with five doubles, four triples, and a home run while scoring a team-best 24 runs and driving in 20.

Campbell is followed by freshman centerfielder Brie Howard, who is batting at a .341 clip with three doubles, a triple, and a team-high six home runs. She also leads the team with 27 RBIs and has scored 20 runs.

Graduate left fielder Kendyl Weinzapfel rounds out the APSU Govs .300 hitters, coming in batting an even .300 this spring, with three doubles, three triples, and two home runs while driving in 17 and scoring 12 runs.

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (9-9, 2.24 ERA, 105 K’s) leads the Govs pitching staff, while Samantha Miener (5-9, 3.71 ERA, 31 K’s), Ashley Martin (2-2, 2.66 ERA, 49 K’s) and Payton Harris (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 K) have also picked up wins this season for Austin Peay State University.

The Colonels have four hitters batting over .300 this spring, led by Jeanay Riley’s .407 batting average, which includes 10 doubles, three triples, and five home runs while driving in 32 and scoring 24 runs.

Maddi Rutan leads the EKU pitching staff, coming in with a 16-2 record, including a 1.10 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 115 innings of work.

Between the Lines

Austin Peay State University is 19-64 all-time versus Eastern Kentucky, including a 7-30 record in Richmond, Kentucky.

Jordan Benefiel needs one win to become the third APSU pitcher to reach 50 career wins and six strikeouts from becoming the third pitcher to reach 500 career strikeouts.

Kylie Campbell (one hit) and Kendyl Weinzapfel (four hits) are closing in on becoming the 17th and 18th players in program history to reach 150 career hits.

With one more hit, Kylie Campbell will become just the fourth player in the program’s 39-year history to record 50 hits in three different seasons.

