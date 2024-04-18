Nashville Kats Clash with Georgia Force: Arena Football comes to F&M Bank Arena on May 18th

Clarksville, TN – The wait is over for football fans! As part of the Arena Football League’s (AFL) exciting 16-market relaunch, the Nashville Kats are set to deliver a riveting season of high-energy football, showcasing the sport’s thrilling return to Nashville.

A special Kats game will take place at F&M Bank Arena for Armed Forces Day on May 18th, 2024, vs. the Georgia Force. Fans are in for a season filled with action and entertainment.

“We are thrilled to host the Nashville Kats vs. Georgia Force AFL game on May 18th, especially on Armed Forces Day” General Manager of F&M Bank Arena Kylie Wilkerson said. “This event allows us to involve and honor our local military community and marks another marquee chapter in the first year of operation at F&M Bank Arena.”

After a four-year hiatus, the AFL is making a powerful comeback in 2024, featuring the most teams since 2012, and including familiar AFL teams such as the Philadelphia Soul, Orlando Predators and Albany Firebirds. The Nashville Kats, embracing their rich history dating back to their first AFL stint in 1997, are back with renewed vigor and a groundbreaking leadership team. Tamara Dodd Alan (Founding Partner/CEO) and Nancy Eckert (Founding Partner/COO/General Counsel) lead the franchise as the first female ownership duo to helm a professional or semi-professional sports team globally.

“We are so excited to bring the Nashville Kats and the Arena Football League to Clarksville and the new F&M Bank Arena,” Dodd Alan said. “The reach of the Nashville Kats is intended to be regional and beyond and partnering with the Nashville Predators at F&M Bank Arena and those in Clarksville is such a great match.”

Nashville Kats Partner and President of Football Operations Jeff Fisher, the former Titans and Rams coach in the NFL, said the partnerships that are established through this game will be long sustaining.

“Playing this game on Armed Forces Day in Clarksville and saying thanks to all those associated with Fort Campbell and all those who have and are still serving our country is what the Nashville Kats want to be about,” Fisher said. “Every step of the way in bringing back the Nashville Kats has been intentional in immersing ourselves in the community.”

The Nashville Kats have a storied legacy of success and fan engagement, known for their dynamic play and strong community ties. The team’s return is a testament to Nashville’s vibrant sports and entertainment landscape, promising to reignite the city’s passion for arena football.

With the 2024 AFL season kicking off on April 27th, the Nashville Kats are gearing up for an unforgettable comeback. Fans can expect a blend of thrilling football action and engaging fan experiences, building on the legacy of the original Arena Football League.

Tickets for the 2024 Nashville Kats season are on sale now. For purchasing information and to learn more about the team’s schedule, visit TheNashvilleKats.com or contact info@thenashvillekats.com.

For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information, please contact Zach Farnum at 117 Entertainment. He can be reached by phone at 615.997.0100 or via email at zach@117group.com



