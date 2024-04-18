APSU Track and Field heads South for Georgia Tech Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team travels to Georgia for the Georgia Tech Invitational, Friday and Saturday, at the George C. Griffin track in Atlanta, GA.

The meet marks the first time the Governors have competed in the Georgia Tech Invitational since the 2019 outdoor season. That meet was highlighted by Sabrina Richman and her 55.26 400M time.

This is the APSU Govs second straight meet hosted by a power-five opponent, with the most recent being the Tennessee Invite, April 5th-6th, highlighted by Lauren Lewis’ fourth place finish in the 800M. The team of Koriona Boyd, Alexis Arnett, Sydney Hartoin, and and Mia McGee also earned a fourth place finish in the 4x400M.

APSU has several athletes returning home to Georgia. Arnett, Isis Banks, Bianca Browne, Lewis, and McGee are all from the state.