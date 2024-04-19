Clarksville Association of REALTORS® to hold Night of the Arts, May 4th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® Helping Hands Committee is excited to announce its Night of the Arts Fundraiser on May 4th from 5:00pm – 9:00pm at The Outerbanks Farmhouse, 1530 Keesee Roa., Clarksville, TN 37040. Dinner and a hosted bar are offered with the purchase of tickets.

The Helping Hands Committee is asking the public for artwork to be donated that may potentially be auctioned off at Night of the Arts. Any art medium will be accepted, with each artist receiving free admission to the auction.

This year the event auctioneer is a familiar face to the Clarksville Association of REALTORS® family! Adam Davis, from the Bearded Home Group, is the Director of Entertainment (Auctioneer) of the evening. Artwork will be offered by either live or silent auction, with all proceeds directly benefitting the Spreading Our Support Foundation 501c3. Tickets are on sale now at www.spreadingoursupport.com/events or by contacting Clarksville Association of REALTORS® at 931.552.3567.

The S.O.S. Foundation was founded in 2019 to capitalize on the association’s fundraising efforts with the goal of being able to help numerous local charities.

For more information, or to donate go to www.spreadingoursupport.com

About the Clarksville Association of Realtors®

The Clarksville Association of Realtors® has more than 1300 active REALTOR® members and 72 Affiliate Partners working together to improve public awareness of the value of Realtors® to the community and the benefits of their services. The Clarksville Association of Realtors® also serves to promote the success and future developments of its members in association with the Tennessee and National Associations of Realtors®.