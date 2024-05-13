62.3 F
Sports

APSU Athletes Shine Beyond the Field as 15 Varsity Programs Maintain 3.31 GPA

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Governors Post 14th-Straight 3.0 GPA During Spring 2024 Semester. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department saw its 15 varsity programs finish the Spring 2024 semester with a 3.31 GPA – the 14th-straight semester the department has posted a mark of at least a 3.0 GPA.

Fourteen APSU varsity programs, who were joined by the Govs’ dance team, finished the spring semester with a 3.0 GPA, while nine finished with a 3.5-or-better team-wide GPA.

The Governors men’s tennis team led all programs with a 3.899 GPA – the second-best in program history and the fourth-best by any Austin Peay State University program since 2013. Beach volleyball, women’s basketball, soccer, softball, and volleyball all posted the second-best GPA in program history, while women’s golf and track and field’s mark this term were the third-best in over a decade.

More than 76 percent of the department’s student-athletes received academic recognition. Seventy-five of its 294 student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA during the spring and were part of 123 student-athletes eligible for Austin Peay State University Dean’s List recognition, which the university will announce at a later date.

Another 102 Governors were named to the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll, which is awarded to graduate students with a 3.0 GPA, and undergraduate student-athletes who finish a semester with a 3.0 GPA but do not qualify for the APSU Dean’s List.

A complete listing of the Spring 2024 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll follows this release. Individuals eligible for the Austin Peay State University Dean’s List are also noted.

Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University student-athletes. Student-athletes must be enrolled full-time and achieve a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester to earn recognition.

Academic Highlights From The Spring Semester

  • PERFECT, PERFECT, PERFECT. A program 75 Governors student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA – the seventh time 60 or more student-athletes have posted an unblemished GPA. That total surpassed the mark set in the Fall 2023 and Spring 2020 semesters. 
  • ALL HAIL. Four Austin Peay State University teams – softball, women’s golf, men’s tennis, and volleyball saw their entire rosters post a 3.0 GPA or better. The APSU Govs women’s basketball and beach volleyball teams had 90 percent of its athletes reach that plateau.
  • ON A ROLL. Eleven varsity teams’ current streak of semesters with a 3.0 GPA (beginning in Fall 2013): baseball (16), beach volleyball (15), women’s cross country (12), men’s golf (16), women’s golf (22), women’s soccer (22), softball (18), men’s tennis (22), women’s tennis (22), women’s track & field (12), women’s volleyball (22).

Spring 2024 Austin Peay Athletics Academic Honor Roll

All student-athletes listed below received academic recognition during the semester. Any student-athletes listed without notation were members of the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.499 GPA).

Notations following a student-athlete’s name indicate the following: (DL) – Eligible for recognition on Austin Peay’s Dean’s List (Undergraduates with 12 hours earned and at least a 3.50 GPA); + – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department totals.

Baseball (3.254 GPA)

Kaleb Applebey  
Nathan Barksdale (DL)
John Bay (DL)
Harrison Brown  
Trevor Conley  
Keaton Cottam  
Chance Cox  
Andrew Devine  
Easton Frazier  
Gus Freeman  
Jon Jon Gazdar  
Conner Gore (DL)
Clayton Gray  
Tyler Hampu (DL)
Campbell Holt  
Josh Howitt  
Kyle Klingenbeck  
Andres Matias  
DJ Merriweather (DL)
Lyle Miller-Green  
Deaton Oak  
Justin Olson  
Davin Pollard  
Cannon Rice (DL)
Luke Rolland  
Brody Szako (DL)
Ambren Voitik  
Adam Walker (DL)
Solomon Washington  
Jacob Weaver (DL)
Men’s Basketball

Harrison Black  
Ja’Monta Black  
Hansel Enmanuel (DL)
Isaac Haney (DL)
Dezi Jones  
Daniel Loos  
Maurice Ruttlen (DL)
Dez White  
Sai Witt  

Women’s Basketball (3.599 GPA)

Jeanine Brandsma  
Abby Cater (DL)
Tiya Douglas  
La’Nya Foster (DL)
Shamarre Hale  
Briah Hampton  
Cur’Tiera Haywood  
Sandra Lin (DL)
Anala Nelson (DL)
JaNiah Newell  
Gabby Zapata Smalls  

Cheer

Milton Bond IV  
Lauren Brooks (DL)
Delaney Brown  
Lonnie Churchwell  
Albert James Crowder  
Zachary Darnell  
Ava Heinze  
Addison Kemp  
Jody Longmire  
Jessica Mann  
Elleigh Phillips (DL)
Kinley Propes (DL)
Courtlyn Richardson (DL)
Crisalyn Richardson  
Makayla Richardson (DL)
Isabella Schmidt (DL)
Savanna Smith  
Gracey Suggs (DL)

Men’s Cross Country (3.147 GPA)

Lucas Bales (DL)
Jack Fitzgerald  
Jackson Fowler  
Jacob Schweigardt (DL)
Jake Strader  

Dance (3.197 GPA)

Jann Almendras  
Jenna Bricks  
Faith Collins (DL)
Madeline Cummins (DL)
Kaitlyn Hudgings  
Morisa Smith (DL)
Madelyn Steele (DL)
Lauren Young  

Football

Chase Allen (DL)
Jack Baker (DL)
Kendyle Ball (DL)
Za’Heir Barnes-Vaughn  
Gabriel Bobbitt  
Malik Bowen-Sims  
Tetoe Boyd Jr.
Jabari Cathey  
Matthew Corley (DL)
Dorian Davis  
CJ Evans Jr.
Matthew Flint  
Davinvi Floyd (DL)
Mason Garcia  
Davin Garinger (DL)
Logan Garrett (DL)
Tae Gayden  
Jaiden Giovenco (DL)
Caleb Graham  
Jackson Griner  
Brenen Hawkins  
Garrett Hawkins  
Sam Howard  
Benji Johnson (DL)
Jake Johnson (DL)
Chandler Kirton (DL)
Christian Lewis (DL)
Aden Luchtefeld (DL)
Khatib Lyles  
Josh Mailander (DL)
Collins Malone  
Jaden McKinney  
Marcus McGhee (DL)
KJ Murden  
Chinazo Obobi  
Alec Pell  
Marcus Phillips  
Kinstin Reaves (DL)
Miles Richardson  
Bryce Robinson  
Courtland Simmons (DL)
MJ Singleton  
Austin Skoglund (DL)
Jase Skoglund (DL)
Austin Smith (DL)
Carson Smith  
Dominik Stadlman (DL)
Rashaud Thomas Jr.
Chandler Thomason (DL)
Griffin Throneberry (DL)
Michael Treadwell (DL)
Maddux Trujillo (DL)
Kaleb Tuliau  
Ty Watkins (DL)
Brodie Williams (DL)        

Men’s Golf (3.440 GPA)

Reece Britt (DL)
Caleb Brummitt (DL)
Payne Elkins  
Michael Long  
Daniel Love (DL)
Morgan Robinson  
Jakob Falk Schollert  
Logan Spurrier (DL)

Women’s Golf (3.822 GPA)

Jillian Breedlove (DL)
Kaley Campbell (DL)
Kady Foshaug  
Maggie Glass (DL)
Abby Hirtzel (DL)
Erica Scutt (DL)
Autumn Spencer (DL)

Soccer (3.639 GPA)

Annabel Anderson  
Katie Bahn (DL)
Alec Baumgardt (DL)
Maddy Bellisari (DL)
Lauryn Berry (DL)
Vivian Burke  
Tori Case  
Brynn Connell (DL)
Emma Dalton (DL)
Sophia Davidson (DL)
Ellie Dreas (DL)
Sarai Faulkner (DL)
Clara Heistermann (DL)
Mackenzie James (DL)
Zoey Kalilimoku (DL)
Alison LaLance (DL)
Haley Lindquist (DL)
Aniyah Mack (DL)
Lindsey McMahon (DL)
Alana Owens  
Olivia Prock  
Mia von Ballmoos (DL)
Hannah Wilson (DL)
Carolyne Young  
Hannah Zahn (DL)

Softball (3.653 GPA)

Gabi Apiag  
Jordan Benefiel (DL)
Kylie Campbell (DL)
Mea Clark  
Mykenzi Duke (DL)
Ashlyn Dulaney (DL)
Payton Harris (DL)
Jaya Herring (DL)
Kiley Hinton (DL)
Megan Hodum  
Brie Howard (DL)
Macy Krohman  
Ashley Martin (DL)
Samantha Miener  
Emberly Nichols (DL)
Charley Pursley  
Raylon Roach (DL)
Macee Roberts (DL)
Skylar Sheridan  
Emma Thompson (DL)
Kendyl Weinzapfel  
Jacklyn Zuege  
Morgan Zuege  

Men’s Tennis (3.899 GPA)

Glen Arnet (DL)
Giovanni Becchis (DL)
Tom Bolton  
Sota Minami (DL)
Aeneas Schaub (DL)
Hogan Stoker (DL)
Javier Tortajada (DL)
Bodi van Galen (DL)

Women’s Tennis (3.773 GPA)

Sophia Baranov (DL)
Luca Bohlen (DL)
Pauline Bruns (DL)
Asia Fontana  
Ayden Kujawa (DL)
Jana Leder  
Denise Torrealba (DL)

Women’s Cross Country (3.573 GPA)

Ashley Doyle (DL)
Shaye Foster (DL)
Sydney Freeman (DL)
Mary French (DL)
Savannah Fruth (DL)
Hallie Mattingly  
Jaedyn Stalnecker (DL)

Track and Field (3.428 GPA)

Alexis Arnett (DL)
Busiwa Asinga  
Isis Banks  
Koriona Boyd (DL)
Bianca Browne  
Marcia Dejesus (DL)
Ashley Doyle (DL)
Myra Eriksson (DL)
Shaye Foster (DL)
Sydney Freeman (DL)
Mary Kate French (DL)
Savannah Fruth (DL)
Sydney Hartoin (DL)
Hallie Mattingly  
Gabrielle Miller  
Amani Sharif  
Jade-Ann Smith (DL)
Jaedyn Stalnecker (DL)
Emma Tucker (DL)

Volleyball (3.751 GPA)

Sarah Carnathan  
Kalliann Cook (DL)
Payton Deidesheimer (DL)
Maggie Duyos (DL)
Karli Graham  
Maggie Keenan (DL)
Emma Loiars  
Kelsey Mead  
Mikayla Powell  
Anna Rita (DL)
Morgan Rutledge  
Jenna Salyer (DL)
Jamie Seward (DL)
Abby Thigpen (DL)
Elizabeth Wheat (DL)

Beach Volleyball (3.800 GPA)

Aurora Bibolotti (DL)
Anna Kate Clark (DL)
Payton Deidesheimer (DL)
Maggie Duyos (DL)
Emily Freel (DL)
Riley Marshall  
Kelsey Mead  
Montana-Rae Pelak (DL)
Mikayla Powell  
Anna Rita (DL)
Jamie Seward (DL)
Tristin Smith (DL)
Elizabeth Wheat (DL)

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
