Empowering Excellence, Clarksville Women’s Power & Purpose Conference

Clarksville, TN – After months of anticipation, Office Now’s April Consulo and her team did not disappoint with its Clarksville Women’s Power & Purpose Conference.

The event, which benefited W.O.M.E.N., a 501c3 Organization that educates, elevates, and celebrates women entrepreneurs, featured an impressive panel of speakers. Clarksville First Lady Cynthia Pitts, Lisa Ruiz, and Consulo herself were joined by Lori Locust, Megan Alexander, and Liz Rose.

Hundreds enjoyed a full day of information and inspiration, as well as lunch, and finally, a performance by multi-Grammy Award and industry award-winning songwriter Liz Rose.

Photo Gallery