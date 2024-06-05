Clarksville Downtown ArtWalk to be held this Thursday, June 6th

Clarksville, TN – This June 6th, 2024, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.
The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry.
Join us from 5:00pm-8:00pm.
Participating Venues and Artists:
Higher Level on Franklin
137 Franklin Street
Artist: McKenna Jewel
Pups Plants & Goods
117 A Strawberry Alley
Artist: Kris Lee
Downtown Artists Co-op
96 Franklin Street
Artist: Peggy Bonnington
www.dac.gallery
The Vine on Franklin
128 Franklin Street
Artist (Music) Daryl (Artist) Jennifer Pierstorff
Modern Movement Real Estate
132 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Cat Lacey
Wedding Belles
123 Franklin Street
Artist: Fran Crain
Artlink
98 Franklin Street
Courtney Dennis
Sanctuary on Main
334 Main Street
Artist: Imari Wheeler
Tattoo Technique
129 Franklin Street
Artist: Mehgan Jernigan
Mug Shots Coffee
111 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Dani Olsen
Clarksville Collection
131 Franklin Street
Artist:Tarot Card Reader
Trazo Meadery
116 Franklin Street
First Presbyterian Church
213 Main Street
Artist: Jana Gilbert
Madison Street United Methodist Church
319 Madison Street
Edward’s Steakhouse
107 Franklin Street
Artist: Tracy Bettencourt
Roxy Regional Theatre
100 Franklin Street
Artist-Terri Jordan
www.terrijordanart.com
Lorenzo Swinton Gallery
196 North Second Street
Artists: Alice Aida Ayers
Marteja Bailey
Megan Jordan
www.lorenzoswintongallery.com
River City Clay
115 Franklin Street
www.rivercityclay.com
Active throwing demonstrations throughout the evening! Guests can come in to watch how pieces are made as they browse River City Clay’s gallery of handmade fiber arts, paintings, jewelry, photography and ceramics.
Customs House Museum
200 South Second Street
www.customshousemuseum.org/event/first-thursday-art-walk-3/
Madeleines Place
100 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Joanna Cranston
Beachaven
101 Franklin Street
Artist: Jay Amo
Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.
For media inquiries, contact:
Artwalkclarksvilletn@gmail.com
ArtWalk Clarksville is uniting Art with Local Spaces.
Downtown ArtWalk is in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Our mission is to connect artists with local spaces.