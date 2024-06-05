85.6 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Events

Clarksville Downtown ArtWalk to be held this Thursday, June 6th

ArtWalk Unveils Clarksville's Vibrant Art Scene

News Staff
News Staff
Clarksville Downtown ArtWalk
Clarksville Downtown ArtWalk

Art Walk ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – This June 6th, 2024, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.

The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry.

Join us from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

Participating Venues and Artists:

Higher Level on Franklin  

137 Franklin Street
Artist: McKenna Jewel

Pups Plants & Goods

117 A Strawberry Alley
Artist: Kris Lee

Downtown Artists Co-op

96 Franklin Street
Artist: Peggy Bonnington
www.dac.gallery

The Vine on Franklin

128 Franklin Street
Artist (Music) Daryl (Artist) Jennifer Pierstorff

Modern Movement Real Estate

132 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Cat Lacey

Wedding Belles

123 Franklin Street
Artist: Fran Crain

Artlink

98 Franklin Street
Courtney Dennis

Sanctuary on Main

334 Main Street
Artist: Imari Wheeler

Tattoo Technique

129 Franklin Street
Artist: Mehgan Jernigan 

Mug Shots Coffee

111 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Dani Olsen

Clarksville Collection

131 Franklin Street
Artist:Tarot Card Reader

Trazo Meadery

116 Franklin Street

First Presbyterian Church

213 Main Street
Artist: Jana Gilbert

Madison Street United Methodist Church

319 Madison Street

Edward’s Steakhouse

107 Franklin Street
Artist: Tracy Bettencourt 

Roxy Regional Theatre

100 Franklin Street
Artist-Terri Jordan
www.terrijordanart.com

Lorenzo Swinton Gallery

196 North Second Street
Artists: Alice Aida Ayers
Marteja Bailey
Megan Jordan
www.lorenzoswintongallery.com

River City Clay

115 Franklin Street
www.rivercityclay.com

Active throwing demonstrations throughout the evening! Guests can come in to watch how pieces are made as they browse River City Clay’s gallery of handmade fiber arts, paintings, jewelry, photography and ceramics.

Customs House Museum

200 South Second Street
www.customshousemuseum.org/event/first-thursday-art-walk-3/

Madeleines Place

100 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Joanna Cranston

Beachaven

101 Franklin Street
Artist: Jay Amo

Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.

For media inquiries, contact:
Artwalkclarksvilletn@gmail.com

ArtWalk Clarksville is uniting Art with Local Spaces.

Downtown ArtWalk is in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Our mission is to connect artists with local spaces.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
