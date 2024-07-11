Aron Maberry Launches Campaign for Tennessee House District 68 at Dock 17

Clarksville, TN – Aron Maberry recently held a campaign kickoff event at Dock 17, announcing in a big way his bid to be the Republican nominee for Tennessee House District 68 Representative.

April Maberry, the candidate’s daughter, opened the program with the Pledge of Allegiance, Yolanda Stewart sang the National Anthem, and Pastors Anthony Daley and Nathan Pearson pledged their support.

Maberry said his life has been about building relationships and building community. “Tonight’s event was a success,” Maberry said. “But, our journey is just beginning. We have ambitious plans and a bold vision for the future of our district, and we are only just scratching the surface of what we can achieve together.

“My commitment to serving as the Conservative voice for a new generation remains steadfast. I ask for your vote to become the Republican party nominee in the August 1st primary.”

Photo Gallery