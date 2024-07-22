Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge to hold Annual Hummingbird Banding Event on August 10th

Springfield, TN – Who does not love the quick and brightly colored hummingbirds that buzz so loudly to announce their presence? These tiny, long-billed birds derive their name from the humming noise that occurs due to the rapid speed at which they move their wings. – Who does not love the quick and brightly colored hummingbirds that buzz so loudly to announce their presence? These tiny, long-billed birds derive their name from the humming noise that occurs due to the rapid speed at which they move their wings.

Many in our area choose to put up red feeders full of sugar water or plant their favorite red colored flowers near the home just so they can catch a glimpse!

The Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge will celebrate its Annual Hummingbird Banding Event on Saturday, August 10th, 2024, from 8:00am to 3:00pm. The day will consist of a free hummingbird banding demonstration, program, children’s games and crafts, and free entry to the Refuge Visitor Center located at 1371 Wildlife Drive in Springville, TN.

Banding will take place on the center’s back patio, when there are birds available from 8:00am-11:00am and from 12:00pm – 3:00pm. Federally Licensed Master Bander, Cynthia Routledge of Southeast Avian Research in Clarksville, Tennessee, will return to lead the banding demonstrations. Using specially designed tools, Mrs. Routledge will band each captured hummingbird with a band that has a number that will be unique to that individual bird, much like a “bird social security number.” She will then take a series of additional measurements to determine the age and sex of the hummingbird and then the bird will be released.

All these measurements will be carefully recorded, and all the information will be turned in to the Bird Banding Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, which is the central database for all North American bird banding information. Researchers, such as Mrs. Routledge, have gained valuable insight and information about the lives and habits of hummingbirds through banding, such as migration routes, longevity, nesting habits, population trends, the effects of habitat loss, and a warming world.

Mrs. Routledge will pause banding at 11:00am to present a very informative and entertaining program on ruby-throated hummingbirds.

The day will include fun for the whole family as arts and crafts, children’s games and other activities will occur throughout the event. A hotdog, chips and drink meal will be available to purchase beginning at 10:30am for $5.00. Individual drinks and bake sale items will also be available.

The participating public will be able to “Adopt a Hummingbird” for a donation of $10.00. With that donation, you will receive a certificate with the band number, age, and sex of a bird. You will also be notified if it is recaptured. If there are enough birds, you may get to release one!. All proceeds will go to the Friends of Tennessee NWR who support hosting future environmental education programs for the public.

As always, entrance to any event or to the Refuge Visitor Center is free to the public. For more information about this or other refuge programs, call 731.642.2091.