Tennessee Titans’ Preseason Action Kicks Off with High-Profile Opponents and Joint Practices

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans are scheduled for three preseason contests this August, and once they open camp, they will have less than three weeks to prepare for their first test.

They will open the preseason slate at Nissan Stadium against the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, August 10th (6:00pm CDT).

The following week, they will host the Seattle Seahawks for a pair of joint practices at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park and a preseason clash at Nissan Stadium. The teams will practice on Wednesday, August 14th, and Thursday, August 15th, followed by the game on Saturday, August 17th (6:00pm CDT).

This year’s visit by the Seahawks will mark the 12th time for the Titans to host a team for joint workouts at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.

Previous occasions included 2001 (Indianapolis), 2002 (Miami), 2003 (Miami), 2004 (Atlanta), 2008 (St. Louis), 2010 (Arizona), 2017 (Carolina), 2018 (Tampa Bay), 2019 (New England) and 2022 (Tampa Bay and Arizona). In the same time period, the Tennessee Titans have traveled for joint practices in 2000 (with St. Louis in Macomb, IL), 2012 (with Atlanta in Dalton, GA), 2014 (Atlanta), 2021 (Tampa Bay), and 2023 (Minnesota).

The Titans close the preseason with a visit to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 25th (1:00pm CDT).

All three Titans preseason games will air on WKRN News 2 in Nashville, as well as several regional affiliates. Titans Radio, including Nashville Flagship 104.5 The Zone, carries every contest throughout the Mid-South.

Following the Titans’ preseason finale at New Orleans, they will have exactly two weeks before launching their regular season on the road at the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 8th.

2024 Tennessee Titans Schedule

Preseason

Day Date Opponent Kickoff TV

Sat 8/10 SAN FRANCISCO 6:00pm WKRN

Sat 8/17 SEATTLE 6:00pm WKRN

Sun 8/25 at New Orleans 1:00pm WKRN

Regular Season

Day Date Opponent Kickoff TV

Sun 9/8 at Chicago Noon FOX

Sun 9/15 N.Y. JETS Noon CBS

Sun 9/22 GREEN BAY Noon FOX

Mon 9/30 at Miami 6:30pm ESPN

Sun 10/6 BYE

Sun 10/13 INDIANAPOLIS Noon* CBS

Sun 10/20 at Buffalo Noon* CBS

Sun 10/27 at Detroit Noon* FOX

Sun 11/3 NEW ENGLAND Noon* FOX

Sun 11/10 at L.A. Chargers 3:05pm* FOX

Sun 11/17 MINNESOTA Noon* CBS

Sun 11/24 at Houston Noon* CBS

Sun 12/1 at Washington Noon* CBS

Sun 12/8 JACKSONVILLE Noon* CBS

Sun 12/15 CINCINNATI Noon* FOX

Sun 12/22 at Indianapolis Noon* CBS

Sun 12/29 at Jacksonville Noon* CBS

Sat/Sun 1/4-5 HOUSTON TBD TBD

All kickoff times Central

* Time, TV subject to change