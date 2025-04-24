Outdoor Movies Light Up Montgomery County with Return of MoCo Movie Nights

Montgomery County, TN – Get ready for a summer of starlit adventures, cinematic magic, and community fun as 2025 MoCo Movie Nights makes its much-anticipated return! Montgomery County Parks and Recreation is once again rolling out the big screen for free outdoor movie nights at parks across the county—from Woodlawn to Downtown Commons—beginning May 3rd and running through August 9th. Movies begin at 7:30pm.

Sponsored by Altra Federal Credit Union and Kyrstin Frate of Keller Williams Realty, this beloved summer tradition brings families, friends, and neighbors together for evenings of blockbuster entertainment—all under the open sky. Whether you’re a fan of animated hits, feel-good adventures, or magical musicals, this year’s movie lineup has something for everyone.

The season opens at RichEllen Park with Disney’s Zootopia on May 3rd, followed by the highly anticipated Inside Out 2 at Civitan Park on May 10th. Other exciting titles include Harold and the Purple Crayon, Migration, and Strange World, with multiple showings hosted at the always-popular Downtown Commons, where guests can also enjoy delicious eats from local favorite Wolf Down.

Here’s the full lineup:

May 3rd – Zootopia | RichEllen Park

May 10th – Inside Out 2 | Civitan Park

May 31st – Harold and the Purple Crayon | Downtown Commons

June 14th – Migration | Rotary Park

June 28th – Wicked | Downtown Commons

July 12th – Strange World | Woodlawn Park

July 26th – Elemental | Downtown Commons

August 9th – Wish | Downtown Commons

All movies begin at sunset. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and their movie-loving crew. Food vendors will be on-site at every location, making it easy to grab dinner and snacks while you enjoy the show.

MoCo Movie Nights isn’t just about great films—it’s about building memories, creating community connections, and celebrating the joy of summer in Montgomery County.

For the latest updates, weather announcements, and event info, follow Montgomery County Parks & Recreation on Facebook and Instagram, or visit montgomerytn.gov/parks. Let the movie magic begin!