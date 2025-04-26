Clarksville Chamber’s Thriving Business After Hours Continues at Millan Enterprises

Clarksville, TN – When Millan Enterprises hosts a Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours, it’s always a successful undertaking. This time, Millan Enterprises’ Jude Room, located inside The Press building in the heart of downtown, was the site of the Chamber’s monthly networking event.

The Chamber’s Executive Committee Chair, Mike Rainey said, “We’re happy to be here with Millan Enterprises for this month’s Business after Hours. Leo and Lillie always do a great job hosting. You can tell by the crowd that everyone loves being here. It’s a great event, unfortunately the Millans couldn’t be with us today, but their team took over and have done a wonderful job.

“We just want to thank the Millans for what they do for our community and what they do for the Chamber. They go all-out on everything they do. I would say there are close to 250 people here. We do this on the third Thursday of each month, except December. It goes from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, and we host at a different Chamber member’s location each month. Next month, we’ll be at Serra Chevrolet.”

The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce now boasts 850 members.

Photo Gallery