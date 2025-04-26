63.6 F
Clarksville
Saturday, April 26, 2025
HomeBusinessClarksville Chamber’s Thriving Business After Hours Continues at Millan Enterprises
Business

Clarksville Chamber’s Thriving Business After Hours Continues at Millan Enterprises

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Vicky York, Una Smith and Heidi Irvin.
Vicky York, Una Smith and Heidi Irvin.

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – When Millan Enterprises hosts a Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours, it’s always a successful undertaking. This time, Millan Enterprises’ Jude Room, located inside The Press building in the heart of downtown, was the site of the Chamber’s monthly networking event.

The Chamber’s Executive Committee Chair, Mike Rainey said, “We’re happy to be here with Millan Enterprises for this month’s Business after Hours. Leo and Lillie always do a great job hosting. You can tell by the crowd that everyone loves being here. It’s a great event, unfortunately the Millans couldn’t be with us today, but their team took over and have done a wonderful job.

“We just want to thank the Millans for what they do for our community and what they do for the Chamber. They go all-out on everything they do. I would say there are close to 250 people here. We do this on the third Thursday of each month, except December. It goes from 4:30pm to 6:30pm, and we host at a different Chamber member’s location each month. Next month, we’ll be at Serra Chevrolet.”

The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce now boasts 850 members.

Photo Gallery

Previous article
APSU Baseball Cruises Past North Alabama as Gavin Braunecker Deals Shutout Gem
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information