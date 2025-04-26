APSU Baseball’s Trevor Conley Earns Spot on Prestigious Buster Posey Watch List

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball senior catcher Trevor Conley has been recognized as one of the top catchers in Division I baseball this season, announced by the Wichita Sports Commission, Friday, and placed on the Midseason Watch List.

Players nominated must have started at least 75% of the teams total games at the Catcher position to qualify for the award.

Conley has started 27 games behind the plate for the APSU Govs this season and has exceeded all expectations both defensively and at the plate. After a rocky start to begin the season, Conley has turned his year upside down. He batted .040 after the first two weeks of the season, but has done nothing more than be a great teammate and has not given up on himself. He is hitting .304 overall this year and is batting .408 in Atlantic Sun Conference play, which ranks fifth highest among league players.

In conference play up to this point in the season, he ranks in the top 10 in four offensive ASUN categories. He slugs .714 (6th) and has an on-base percentage of .524 (5th), giving him a 1.238 OPS (4th).

Trevor is the definition of grit and is everything you wish for in a player. Through resilience and drive, Conley has become a standout catcher in the ASUN and now nationally.

