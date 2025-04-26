APSU Softball gets 5-3 win to even Series Against Central Arkansas

Clarksville, TN – Led by a pair of hits and three RBI from Kayleigh Roper, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team earned a 5-3 Game 2 Atlantic Sun Conference victory against Central Arkansas, Saturday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

Samantha Miener earned her 15th win of the season in the circle for Austin Peay (35-12, 12-8 ASUN) after throwing the first six inning. Ashley Martin then entered in relief to begin the seventh inning where she tossed a scoreless frame to tally her eighth save of 2025.

Ropers two base knocks and three RBI paced the APSU Govs’ offense, while Macee Roberts and Sam Leski both hit for doubles to lead the team in extra-base hits.

Scoring Summary

Bottom Second | Sam Leski led off the bottom of the second with a double to left center field, and advanced to third following a Kiley Hinton single. Sammie Shelander then reached on a fielder’s choice where Leski was tagged out at third, but a Katie Raper walk loaded the bases with just a single out. Raylon Roach drove in the first run of the afternoon on a sacrifice fly to right field and Kayleigh Roper singled on Austin Peay’s next trip to the plate on a two-RBI single.

Top Fifth | Central Arkansas’ leadoff bater singled off a bunt and was brought across the plate three batters later on a fielder’s choice.

Bottom Fifth | Austin Peay State University responded to the Bears’ score with a pair in the bottom-half of the inning. Raylon Roach led off the inning by reaching third on a throwing error by UCA’s pitcher, and Roper again drove her in on a single.

Another Bears’ throwing error put Kylie Campbell on base and a four-pitch walk by Macee Roberts loaded the base without an out. The Bears tagged Roper out at home on a fielder’s choice, while Leski brought in Campbell for APSU’s second and final score of the frame

Top Sixth | A two-out UCA walk was followed by a home run that tucked over the wall in what proved to be the final scoring by either side, leading the Governors to the two-run victory.

Box Score Bullets

With its five hits, Austin Peay State University have reached 400 hits on the season for just the fourth time in program history.

With her fifth-inning run, Kylie Campbell has tied Andrea Miller’s 1996 mark for the most runs in a single season with 46.

APSU set the single-game attendance record with 487.

With the win in the circle, her 15th of the season, Samantha Miener moved into sole possession for eighth-most in a single season, while the 31 in her career are tied for the seventh-most in a career, matching her with Holly Ricketts (2000-03).

Ashley Martin extended her single-season record with her eighth save of the season. Her 10-career saves also now put her just two away from matching Kelsey Gross’ (2017-21) program record of 12.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.