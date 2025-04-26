Austin Peay State University Baseball Outlasts North Alabama in Thrilling 6-5 Win

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University baseball team won their second game of their three-game Atlantic Sun Conference series in walk-off fashion against the North Alabama Lions, 6-5, Saturday, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Lyndon Glidewell started the contest on the mound for the Govs and collected a career-high eight strikeouts in the win over North Alabama. All eight came in just the first three innings of the game, where he struck out the side in innings two and three.

How it Happened

Bottom 1st | In back-to-back games, Austin Peay State University found their way on the board first, scoring a pair of runs in the first inning on a pair of hits. The first two batters in the APSU lineup were retired on the first two pitches of the inning. Then, Cameron Nickens singled up the middle before advancing to second on a throwing error from the North Alabama shortstop, Leighton Jenkins. Gus Freeman was the next batter, and he drew a walk after a ten-pitch at-bat. Cole Johnson then ripped a line drive in the right-center gap to score Nickens and Freeman, making it a 2-0 game.

Top 4th | Matthew Delgado led off the fourth inning with a solo home run down the left field line to break open the scoring for North Alabama. Glidewell retired the next batter on a groundout, but then walked Jonathan Lane after being up two strikes early in the count. Nash Rippen was the next batter, and he hit a two-run home run to straightaway center to take the 2-3 lead.

Top 5th | Alex Wilson, the North Alabama leadoff batter, singled through the left side of the infield to begin the fifth. He was moved over to second on a sacrifice bunt by Ryker Billingsley. After retiring the next batter, Delgado grounded to the third baseman, Ray Velazquez, and reached on a throwing error, allowing Wilson to score and extend their lead to 2-4.

Bottom 5th | The Govs got their runs back in the bottom of the inning, courtesy of a handful of hits and an error. Kyler Proctor led off the bottom half with a ground ball to second base, and Lane committed an error, allowing Proctor to reach base safely. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from John Bay. Nickens was then intentionally walked before Freeman singled up the middle to score Proctor and bring the APSU Govs within one run of the lead. The hit and run was then put on, and Johnson delivered his third hit of the ballgame to score Nickens and tie the game, 4-4.

Top 6th | DJ Merriweather began the sixth on the mound for Austin Peay State University, relieving Glidewell, who threw the game’s first five innings. He walked the leadoff batter for UNA before Rippen reached on a fielder’s choice. After getting the next batter to foul out to Freeman, Jenkins reached on a throwing error from Velazquez. Wilson then delivered a two-out RBI single, scoring Wilson to regain the lead by a score of 4-5.

Bottom 8th | Luke Davenport began the eighth on the mound for the Lions in relief of Gavin Oswald. Johnson led off with his fourth hit of the game, singling through the left side of the infield. Paris Pridgen pinch ran for him and stole second before advancing to third on a throwing error from Delgado on the throwdown. Velazquez hit a deep fly ball into left field, scoring Pridgen on a sacrifice fly, tying the game 5-5.

Bottom 9th | After two strikeouts to begin the inning, the APSU Govs rallied to score the winning run. Nickens doubled down the left field line, and Freeman was intentionally walked to create a force out at any base. Pridgen, who now occupied the DH spot in the lineup, drew a walk to load the bases. Brody Szako, who had been quiet at the plate in his four plate appearances, put a ball in play to Lane at second base. Lane kicked the ball, allowing Nickens to cross the plate for the walk-off win.

Wrap Up

Applebey picked up the win after closing out the top of the ninth inning without allowing a run to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Davenport was given the loss to fall to 2-1 on the season. He struck out four batters over 1.2 innings of work, allowing two unearned runs to score on a pair of hits and three walks.

Next Up For APSU Basball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team will conclude its three-game series against North Alabama starting on Sunday at 1:00pm CT, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.