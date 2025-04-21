Cinco de Mayo Market Fest Brings Culture, Flavor, and Celebration to Clarksville at Café 931

Clarksville, TN – The spirit of Cinco de Mayo is coming alive in a big way as La Vo Latina and Café 931 gear up to host the first-ever Cinco de Mayo Market Fest on Saturday, May 3rd, from 8:00am to 2:00pm at Café 931, located at 2551 Madison Street in the heart of Sango.

This vibrant, family-friendly event promises a joyful celebration of culture, community, and creativity. From the moment you arrive, you’ll be greeted by the mouthwatering aroma of authentic foods, the colorful displays of local vendors, and the rhythm of live music that’ll have you swaying in your seat—or better yet, on your feet!

Attendees can expect a marketplace filled with unique handmade items, delicious eats, and an electric atmosphere fueled by talented local musicians and performers. Whether you’re looking to shop, eat, dance, or simply soak up the festive vibes, this event has something for everyone.

So gather your friends, bring your family, and don’t forget your dancing shoes—it’s time to celebrate our heritage with food, fun, and fiesta flair. And while you’re there, snap a few pics, tag @cafe931clarksville, and help share the love with your community.

¡Viva la Fiesta! Don’t miss your chance to experience Clarksville’s newest Cinco de Mayo tradition.

About Café 931

Located in the Sango area of Clarksville, Café 931 is a locally-loved hotspot serving up gourmet breakfast and lunch burritos, tacos, acai bowls, freshly made juices, and more. Known for their fresh ingredients and welcoming vibe, Café 931 is the perfect place to fuel your day—whether you’re grabbing a quick bite or settling in to enjoy the scene.

Visit their Facebook page to find out more www.facebook.com/cafe931