Immaculate Conception School Rolls the Dice on Fun and Fundraising at Casino Night

Clarksville, TN – Immaculate Conception School recently hosted its annual Casino Night, an evening of fun money games, a silent auction, beer, wine, food and fun with a Mardi Gras theme.

Casino Night committee member Ann Jarvis said, “I’m a parent here; I have a 2nd-grader. It has been a big project but a lot of fun. We have great volunteers with all the parents here at the school. Pam Telfer, Director of the preschool, has been instrumental in putting this together.

“Our volunteers, including Astrid Buchanan, put the auction together. We have some wonderful items, all donated by members of the community. Then, our parents put together these class baskets filled with amazing items. Each class does one.”

ICS is raising money for a new school bus. “We’re actually looking at a gently used, new bus,” Jarvis said. “With a new bus, we can expand our routes to help increase enrollment and provide extracurricular activities for our students, including club activities, athletics, and field trips. It will just give our students more opportunities.”

This year’s Told Tier sponsor was Transformation Title and Escrow. Saxophonist and DJ Jermaine Pitts provided the entertainment. Catering was provided by North Meets South.

Photo Gallery