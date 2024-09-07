Austin Peay State University’s 79th Homecoming Parade Welcomes Clarksville Community to Join the Festivities

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has announced that its 79th Annual Homecoming Parade, scheduled for Saturday, October 26th, at 11:00am, will now welcome participation from all community clubs and organizations, including local school groups.

“We’re thrilled to expand our homecoming parade this year,” said Ashley Kautz, director of Student Life & Engagement at Austin Peay State University. “By inviting the wider Clarksville community to join us, we hope to create a more vibrant and inclusive celebration of APSU spirit.”

The university is inviting local high school clubs, athletic teams, and community organizations to participate in this cherished tradition. Participants can join the parade by walking, driving vehicles, or building floats.

This year’s parade will also feature a special highlight of past APSU cheerleaders, adding to the nostalgic atmosphere of the event.

“Homecoming is a time when we honor our past while looking forward to our future,” Kautz said. “We believe that involving our local community in this celebration will enrich the experience for everyone.”

Interested organizations can register online at www.apsu.edu/homecoming. The university will provide confirmed participants with further details and guidelines.

The homecoming parade is part of a weeklong celebration that unites students, alumni, and the entire campus community. Members of the Clarksville community are encouraged to join in the festivities and show their support for the Governors.

For more information about the parade or other homecoming events, please visit www.apsu.edu/homecoming or email sle@apsu.edu.